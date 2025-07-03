Cambodia, Singapore Vowed To Further Enhance Ties, Cooperation

MENAFN - Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Jul 3 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia and Singapore, yesterday, vowed to further boost bilateral relations and cooperation.

The commitment was made during a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet and his visiting Singaporean counterpart, Lawrence Wong, in Phnom Penh, said a news release from the Cambodian prime minister's spokesperson unit.

“The two leaders are committed to further strengthening and expanding close cooperation between the two countries,” the news release said.

“They discussed and agreed to continue strengthening and expanding cooperation in many important areas, such as trade, investment, finance, people-to-people connectivity, defence, security, agriculture, food security, energy, and human resources development,” it added.

The two prime ministers also exchanged views on cooperation within regional and international frameworks, for the benefit of both countries and peoples, the news release said.

Wong arrived in Phnom Penh yesterday morning, for a one-day visit.– NNN-AKP