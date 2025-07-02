Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Webometrics Launches New Vision To Transform Global University Visibility Through Data-Driven Transparency


2025-07-02 07:08:59
(MENAFN- GetNews) Webometrics , a global platform dedicated to measuring the online presence and impact of universities worldwide, has officially launched its reimagined initiative, bringing renewed transparency, open data, and innovation to the world of academic rankings.

Positioned as the world's largest open-access university visibility platform, Webometrics is not affiliated with any government or academic institution. Instead, it offers free, data-driven rankings that empower universities to improve their global image and accessibility through measurable online performance.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between digital visibility and academic excellence,” said the spokesperson of Webometrics.“We believe universities deserve transparent, fair, and dynamic ranking systems that reflect the real value they provide - both online and offline.”

The newly enhanced Webometrics methodology focuses on:

Web Impact and Transparency

Academic Accessibility and Public Data

AI-Powered Web Crawling and Analysis

Global and Regional Insights

Webometrics encourages universities to actively participate, claim their profiles, and contribute to improving their visibility. The platform now includes features like institutional dashboards, customizable data input, and performance benchmarks against regional and international peers.

With over 30,000 institutions profiled, the platform continues to grow rapidly as a trusted source for students, researchers, and educational decision-makers worldwide.

For more information, visit:

