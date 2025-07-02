Institute Of Medicine Of Chicago Welcomes Neli Vazquez Rowland As New President

IOMC Logo

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC) proudly announces the appointment of Neli Vazquez Rowland as its new President, effective July 1, 2025. A visionary leader and nationally recognized social entrepreneur, Vazquez Rowland brings nearly three decades of pioneering work transforming lives and strengthening the healthcare continuum through bold, integrated solutions.

A finance professional by training, Vazquez Rowland is best known as a trailblazer who built one of the nation's most complete, fully integrated infrastructures and person-centered ecosystems addressing the root causes of homelessness. Starting in 1994, she applied her business acumen to develop phased housing, behavioral healthcare, nutrition, economic development, and social enterprises designed to heal families, including reentry populations, youth, and military veterans. Long before these ideas were mainstream, she championed measuring outcomes and demonstrating a double bottom line - proving the return on taxpayer investments through data and impact.

At the tip of the spear of the opioid epidemic, Vazquez Rowland was among the first to identify the link between prescription painkillers and heroin addiction. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she co-developed Chicago's and America's first dedicated COVID-19 Medical Respite Center in partnership with Rush University Medical Center - earning her the Crain's Healthcare Hero, the IOMC Global Humanitarian Award, and the Chicago Innovation Award for Best Response to COVID.

Beyond direct service innovation, Vazquez Rowland authored and helped pass landmark legislation that elevated homeless providers as part of the nation's critical infrastructure - securing emergency funding during pandemics and expanding access to Medicaid resources. She also authored the original 1115 Medicaid waiver concept in Illinois to enable smoother transitions from institutional healthcare to community-based care, housing, and wraparound services.

After nearly 30 years at the helm of her nonprofit, she has stepped down to dedicate her next chapter to elevating IOMC's legacy and expanding its reach. Today, she leads an organization representing over 500 healthcare professionals and partners dedicated to reimagining how care is delivered across the lifespan.

“My goal is to position the Institute of Medicine of Chicago as the trusted convener where thought leaders, policymakers, academia, business, institutional healthcare, and community organizations come together to create real solutions that serve everyone - no matter where they start in life,” said Vazquez Rowland.“To build true generational wealth, we must first secure generational health.”

As she assumes her new role, Vazquez Rowland extends an open invitation to members of the healthcare community - and those in adjacent fields - to join IOMC in shaping the future of care at this pivotal moment in healthcare history.“I am a listener and a doer,” she added.“I believe when we bring the right people to the table, we can do extraordinary things for the generations that follow.”

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is an independent, non-profit forum for Chicago's health leaders to share knowledge, and drive collective action to improve health and well-being for all residents.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. Visit .

To learn more about the Institute's initiatives and how to get involved, visit .

