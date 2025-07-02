PAHO SEGIB Strengthen Their Partnership For A Healthier And More Inclusive Ibero-America
During their meeting, the two institutions signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen and expand their collaboration in key areas, including the elimination of congenital Chagas transmission, road safety, care for persons with disabilities, mental health of adolescents and youth, and South-South cooperation.
“The renewal of this agreement with SEGIB reflects our shared commitment to advancing public policies that are more inclusive, sustainable, and people-centered,” said Dr Barbosa.“Health is a strategic investment and a fundamental pillar of sustainable development,” he added.
Dr Barbosa's participation in FfD4 is part of PAHO's broader mission to ensure that health remains at the center of global discussions on financing for development.
“Health cannot be left on the sidelines. It drives equity, resilience, and sustainability. That is the message we are bringing from the Americas to Seville,” said Dr Barbosa, who is leading a full agenda of bilateral meetings, plenary sessions, and side events.
During their meeting, the PAHO director and the SEGIB secretary-general also discussed the upcoming XXX Ibero-American Summit, to be held in Madrid in 2026.
Both expressed interest in including specific health issues on the summit agenda as a way to strengthen collaboration among countries, address shared challenges, and promote sustainable development across the region.
