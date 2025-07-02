Iran Suspends Cooperation With IAEA Following Escalation With Israel And US Strikes

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the implementation of a law suspending Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Azernews reports, citing Iranian media.

The move follows the approval of a draft law passed by Iran's parliament on June 25, 2025, and subsequently ratified by the Constitutional Oversight Council. The implementation of the law will now be carried out by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the Supreme National Security Council, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The decision comes amid heightened regional tensions after Israel launched military airstrikes on Iran on June 13, targeting high-ranking military officials and nuclear scientists. That same evening, Iran retaliated with Operation True Promise III, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

The escalation intensified when the United States carried out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites on June 22, reportedly causing severe damage to key infrastructure. In response, Iran struck a US military base in Qatar on June 23, marking a significant expansion of the conflict.

However, the situation began to de-escalate when, on July 2, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by US President Donald Trump. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council has since confirmed that hostilities have ceased.

Iran's decision to suspend cooperation with the IAEA marks a significant shift in its nuclear policy and raises fresh concerns over regional security and non-proliferation efforts.