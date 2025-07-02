USD/CAD Forex Signal 02/07: Dollar Bounces Near 1.35 (Chart)
- While I do think that we are in the process of bottoming, the most obvious signal at this point in time would be to short this pair if we were to break down below the 1.35 level. The stop loss would have to be at the 1.37 level, and you would be aiming for a move to while I don't think this happens easily, it's something to make note of and pay attention to.
The biggest question right now is whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to be cutting rates anytime soon, with the possibility of an interest rate cut in September being as high as 90% at times based on the latest Bed Funds Futures markets, but quite frankly this is a moving target at the moment, and there have been multiple times where markets thought that the Federal Reserve would be cutting rates over the last year or so, only to get disappointed yet again. I suspect that could be the case going forward, but we will have to wait and see how it plays out.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIt's probably worth noting that the 1.35 level underneath is a major support level on longer-term charts, so it would not be surprising at all to see this market bounce from somewhere in this general vicinity, and I have been looking for value in the US dollar as it has been oversold against multiple currencies, which the Canadian dollar is no different. Furthermore, you also have to keep in mind that there is still a trade war going on between the United States and Canada, and it seems like it is only getting messier, despite the fact that the White House recently said they expect a signed a deal fairly soon. Because of this, I think you will have to accept the fact that there could be a lot of noise here.Ready to trade our USD/CAD daily analysis and forecasts? Here's a list of the best Forex Trading platform in Canada to choose from.
