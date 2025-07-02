Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paras Defence Secures Rs 22 Crore French Order For Anti-Drone Technology

2025-07-02 02:09:31
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jul 2 (KNN) Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited has received a letter of intent worth Rs 22.21 crore from French defence firm Cerbair for the supply of anti-drone technology systems.

The order encompasses 30 units of CHIMERA 200, the company's proprietary anti-drone solution, according to an exchange filing.

The contract will be executed by Paras Anti-Drone Technologies, a subsidiary of Paras Defence that specialises in drone jamming and counter-drone technologies.

The subsidiary focuses on developing advanced systems for neutralising unauthorised drone activities across various operational environments.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is a four-decade-old tier-2 defence company that manufactures specialised engineering products for both private sector clients and government agencies.

The company's product portfolio includes control systems, communication equipment, imaging systems, and antenna solutions designed for defence and civilian applications.

The organisation operates through seven subsidiaries, each focusing on distinct technological verticals.

Paras Anti-Drone Technologies, the subsidiary handling this particular contract, develops unmanned aerial systems for diverse applications including agricultural monitoring, industrial surveillance, and military security operations.

(KNN Bureau)

