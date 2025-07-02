Qatar Airways Lands Again In Malta, Continues To Expand Its Network And Increase Global Connectivity
Malta is home to Valletta, its capital city declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Mdina, its old capital with more than 4,000 years of history. With 300 days of sun, the country invites travellers to explore its sun-drenched coasts, rich history, and cultural experiences.
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said:“Qatar Airways remains at the forefront of supporting global connectivity with its resumption of operations in Malta. As the only airline in the Middle East with non-stop services to and from Malta, we deliver convenient travel experiences to our passengers who seek to enjoy the vibrant nature of Malta and its landscape. We welcome global travellers to travel seamlessly and conveniently with the World's Best Airline, through its home and hub, the award-winning Hamad International Airport.”
Malta International Airport CEO, Mr. Alan Borg, said:“The return of Qatar Airways as one of our airline partners is a welcome addition to our schedule, contributing to our efforts to expand our connectivity. A testament to our industry's resilience, we remain committed to facilitating the airline in increasing its operational growth in the region.”
Malta Tourism Authority CEO, Mr. Carlo Micallef, said:“We welcome the resumption of the Qatar Airways direct service between Doha and Malta. Qatar Airways' return signifies a strong recognition of Malta's tourism potential. The new schedule will strengthen Malta's connectivity with a variety of attractive and lucrative tourism source markets, and the Malta Tourism Authority remains fully committed to working in partnership with the airline to maximise business opportunities for Malta whilst ensuring the route's sustained long-term success.”
Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, continues to fly passengers from global markets to its European network of nearly 50 destinations through the world-class Hamad International Airport.
Qatar Airways flight to Malta (MLA)
Departing every Wednesday and Friday:
- Doha (DOH) to Malta (MLA) – Flight QR381: Departure 02:05; Arrival 06:45
- Malta (MLA) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR382: Departure 10:15; Arrival 16:20
Departing every Monday and Saturday:
- Doha (DOH) to Malta (MLA) – Flight QR383: Departure 08:45; Arrival 13:25
- Malta (MLA) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR384: Departure 17:05; Arrival 23:10
For bookings and more information, please visit qatarairways or the airline's mobile application.
