IDEMIA Public Security Joins TSA Launch Of $25 TSA Precheck® Discount For Military Spouses

TSA's military benefits for new TSA PreCheck® enrollments and renewals will be available at 500+ enrollment centers nationwide.

RESTON, Va., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the leading provider of secure and trusted biometric-based solutions, and an authorized enrollment provider for TSA PreCheck® since 2013, announced today as part of TSA's "Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease" campaign: a $25 discount on TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewals for military spouses and free TSA PreCheck enrollments to Gold Star families.

While U.S. military members are eligible for TSA PreCheck at no cost as a benefit of their employment, this new TSA offer extends that convenience to their spouses - as travel volumes this summer reach record highs.

TSA PreCheck enrollment provided by IDEMIA costs $76.75 and covers five years of membership, offering significant value and long-term travel benefits. Through this special discount, military spouses can enroll for just $51.75, and Gold Star Families can enroll for free. Enrolled travelers enjoy dedicated TSA PreCheck security lanes at the airport and the convenience of keeping shoes, belts, light jackets on, and 3-1-1 liquids, and laptops in their bags. In addition, children 17 and under may accompany enrolled adults at the TSA PreCheck lanes when traveling on the same reservation, and the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on their boarding pass.

"This Independence Day and beyond, TSA reaffirms its commitment to ease travel for the military community through its TSA PreCheck program, by providing it free to Gold Star families, discounting it for active-duty spouses and creating expedited lanes for service members in uniform," said TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill. "By expanding access, easing enrollment, and partnering with our TSA PreCheck enrollment providers and industry partners, we strive to honor those who serve and the families who stand beside them."

As part of its broader commitment to military personnel and veterans, IDEMIA supports employees through VERG, its Veteran Employee Resource Group, which is centered around a mission to embrace IDEMIA's proud community of employee veterans and provide support through shared experiences, veteran recruitment, career development, access to resources and information, and outward engagement. Additionally, IDEMIA participates in the Department of Defense (DOD) Skillbridge Program, offering active-duty U.S. military members valuable hand-on experience as they transition into civilian careers during their final months of their service.

"As someone who proudly served in the U.S. Army, I'm honored to see IDEMIA's continued support of the military community through this offering," shared Patrick Clancey, CEO, IDEMIA National Security Solutions and Executive Advisor to IDEMIA's Veteran Employee Resource Group. "This initiative recognizes the sacrifices military families make every day and gives them one less thing to worry about, especially when every moment with loved ones counts. To ease the travel experience of those who give so much is truly meaningful, and we're glad to be part of it."

As a longstanding partner helping drive TSA's enrollment mission forward, IDEMIA has processed more than 24 million enrollments for the TSA PreCheck program to date. With the goal of making TSA PreCheck enrollment accessible and convenient, IDEMIA runs an extensive nationwide network of over 500 enrollment centers nationwide which are located at IdentGo locations, select airports, and local businesses, providing travelers options on where to enroll. IDEMIA also offers pop-up TSA PreCheck enrollment events throughout the country, collaborating with organizations such as AAA. IDEMIA provides ample appointment availability, with most locations offering next-day availability, and all locations having availability within the next two weeks.

To learn more about IDEMIA 's enrollment services for TSA PreCheck and other TSA enrollment programs, click here .To enjoy the benefits of TSA PreCheck, travelers can enroll at any of IDEMIA's enrollment centers or at a local pop-up event. To get started visit: . For more information on TSA PreCheck offers for uniformed service members, visit tsa/military .

