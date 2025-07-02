CM Fabrication And Blue Frontier Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance Sustainable Cooling Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CM Fabrication and Blue Frontier partner to scale sustainable HVAC tech, boosting clean cooling solutions and U.S. manufacturing capacity.

SYCAMORE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting move poised to redefine innovation in sustainable technology, CM Fabrication and Blue Frontier have announced a strategic partnership that brings together two dynamic forces committed to environmental advancement. The collaboration is fueled by CM Fabrication's visionary founder, Chris Mayer, and Blue Frontier's groundbreaking CEO, Dr. Daniel Betts-one of the most respected and recognized voices in climate innovation today.A global thought leader and frequent keynote speaker on sustainable technology, Betts has represented Blue Frontier on the world stage at major climate events around the world. His TEDx talk,“The New Air Conditioners: Salt & Sweat to Fix the Climate,” has inspired a worldwide audience. Named among the top innovators by The Economist, Scientific American, and MIT Technology Review, Betts has helped position Blue Frontier as one of the most transformative companies in climate tech today.For Chris Mayer, this partnership is more than a business alliance-it's an opportunity to use CM Fabrication's 700,000 s/f state-of-the-art manufacturing and innovation hub to scale Blue Frontier's groundbreaking technology. An entrepreneurial trailblazer, Mayer has built and sold multimillion-dollar ventures and established himself as a force in manufacturing, plastics, and design innovation. Yet, his ongoing mission has remained clear: to champion technologies that serve both people and the planet.“This collaboration brings together two areas I care deeply about: innovation and sustainable responsibility,” said Mayer.“I'm always looking for practical ways to solve real problems, and Blue Frontier represents the future of sustainable living. This is the kind of project that excites me.”Blue Frontier, a South Florida-based company headquartered in Boca Raton, has earned global acclaim for its revolutionary air conditioning systems that cut energy usage by 50% to 90%. The company was recently named 2024 Innovation Champion of the Year by the South Florida Tech Hub and has secured major backing from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Bill Gates. While deeply rooted in Florida, Blue Frontier is expanding its footprint by setting up manufacturing operations in Illinois-taking advantage of a unique opportunity to accelerate production and job creation. This strategic move underscores the company's national ambitions and the importance of proactive regional partnerships to scale climate innovation.Blue Frontier's patented HVAC technology uses liquid desiccant and saltwater energy storage to deliver unmatched efficiency and sustainability. Its drop-in replacement for commercial rooftop units not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also enables buildings to operate with greater grid resilience-effectively transforming AC units into virtual power plants.“We're thrilled to partner with Chris Mayer and CM Fabrication,” said Dr. Daniel Betts, CEO and co-founder of Blue Frontier.“Chris brings unmatched vision, manufacturing capabilities, and a deep-rooted passion for sustainability. This partnership allows us to scale faster and make a broader impact in commercial HVAC markets.”Together, CM Fabrication and Blue Frontier are setting the stage for a new era of innovation.With CM Fabrication's entrepreneurial drive and Blue Frontier's transformative technology-led by one of the most influential figures in clean tech-the collaboration promises to bring scalable, sustainable solutions to commercial buildings nationwide and inspire others to reimagine what's possible in the fight against climate change.About Blue Frontier Blue- Frontier is a South Florida-based technology company developing the next generation of air conditioning systems. The company's award-winning technology delivers unprecedented energy efficiency, intelligent climate control, and grid-interactive capabilities. As global AC usage surges amid rising temperatures, Blue Frontier's innovation - recognized by MIT Technology Review and Bloomberg NEF - isn't just cooling buildings more efficiently; it's transforming air conditioning from an environmental liability into a powerful weapon in the fight against climate change.About CM Fabrication- CM Fabrication is a company built on the foundation of innovation and exceptional craftsmanship. Our state-of-the-art facility boasts over 700,000 square feet of modern manufacturing space. We specialize in precision machining, milling, and fabrication, ensuring every component meets the highest standards of accuracy and durability. Our expert team works closely with clients throughout the entire process, from initial design and prototyping to full-scale production and finishing. Blue Frontier, Inc.
Dinier Quiros
Head of Marketing
T: 561-486-3800
A: 6100 Broken Sound Pkwy NW, Suite 14, Boca Raton, FL 33487

CM Fabrication, LLC.
T: 815.991.5010
A: 421 N. California St. Building 6 Sycamore, IL 60178

