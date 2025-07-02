International Rescue Committee (IRC) Chad Prepares For Cholera Outbreak As World Health Organisation (WHO) Warns Of Regional Spread

Alain Rusuku, Country Director, IRC Chad, said:

“Following concerns expressed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the spread of the unprecedented Cholera epidemic in Sudan to neighbouring countries, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is launching prevention efforts, including raising awareness amongst vulnerable communities of how to prevent the spread of disease, to prepare for a possible cholera outbreak. With the rainy season approaching in Chad, health teams warn that the risk of an epidemic is increasing. We know how quickly flooding can overwhelm sanitation systems and create ideal conditions for the rapid spread of cholera. We're working closely with communities to raise awareness and reduce risks before the disease reaches eastern Chad. This includes surveillance at the borders and awareness-raising in the camps, where the IRC is actively involved, alongside coordination with the Ministry of Health, local authorities, and partners to strengthen overall response preparedness.”

In Sudan, which is now the largest displacement crisis in the world, the epidemic saw a dramatic resurgence at the end of May, with more than 82,000 cases and over 2,100 deaths reported across the country, with Khartoum, South Darfur and East Darfur showing increasing trends.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Rescue Committee (IRC) .