Kaiko and dFusion AI Labs Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Emotionally Intelligent and Data-Rich AI Agents
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GLOBAL – 2nd July 2025 - Kaiko HQ, the startup behind the EQ+ infrastructure layer for emotionally intelligent AI agents, is partnering with dFusion AI Labs, a Stanford-backed leader in decentralized data access and peer-to-peer AI training. This collaboration marks a significant step toward building highly adaptive, emotionally aware agents powered by rich, customizable datasets and continuous emotional feedback loops.
Together, Kaiko and dFusion are integrating their platforms to jointly enhance the intuition, accuracy, and emotional intelligence of AI agents across multiple applications. The cooperation is aiming to help drive innovation in multiple fields, from narrative gaming and virtual companions to Web3-native customer experiences.
“This is about building agents that not only respond intelligently, but emotionally, based on real-world, high-signal data,” said Roger Ying, Co-Founder of dFusion AI Labs. “With Kaiko leveraging dFusion's validated data, we’re able to create a feedback engine together where AI can understand not just what you say, but how you feel.”
The collaboration brings dFusion AI’s expansive, privacy-conscious dataset layer, which aims to unlock access to the 96% of data that is private, unindexed and currently untapped by most AI agents, to Kaiko’s EQ+ platform. The latter will empower AI agents with stronger situational awareness and emotional depth. Kaiko’s platform continuously synthesizes real-time interaction data to build dynamic emotional context that improves agent response and engagement over time.
“Our goal is to imbue AI with empathy,” said Jesse Jarvis, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Kaiko HQ. “By embedding emotional context into AI systems, we’re moving toward interfaces that actually feel human and can resonate deeply with users.”
As part of this partnership, Kaiko aims to leverage emotional data to create a better understanding of human interactions and reactions. This breakthrough will lead to more natural, efficient, impactful and meaningful communication between AI and users.
About dFusion AI Labs
dFusion AI Labs is building a decentralized protocol for AI agents to access, share, and learn from private data through a peer-to-peer model. The team includes veterans from McKinsey, Uber, Stanford AI, and Web3 giants like Binance and Ripple. Backed by the NEAR x Delphi AI Accelerator and the upcoming 2025 Stanford Blockchain Accelerator, dFusion is already powering 100K+ community members and processing 50K+ monthly submissions via its Genesis Data Node.
Learn more:
About Kaiko HQ
Kaiko HQ is building the emotional infrastructure for AI. Founded in 2025, the company is on a mission to make artificial intelligence emotionally aware, ethically responsible, and deeply human. With its EQ Layer, Kaiko helps developers build AI systems that understand us, not just our words, but how we feel.
By blending emotional intelligence with decentralized tech, Kaiko enables storytellers, gamers, and communities to co-create living IPs that evolve beyond static media. Built on the foundational work of Kaiko HQ, Kaiko Studios turns EQ infrastructure into living, playable experiences. As the first public-facing expression of this protocol, the ARC Terminal offers a preview of what emotionally responsive digital experiences will look like across gaming, media, and the metaverse.
Kaiko's technology stack consists of a three-layer protocol that includes the EQ+ API for emotional intelligence, DSE for dynamic evolution, and custom Image/Video models for media pipelines, autonomous Agent networks as well as the Kaiko Token for retail access to products, merchandising, and media.
Learn more:
