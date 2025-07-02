Bengaluru: Infosys Employee Arrested For Filming Over 30 Women In Office Restroom
Bengaluru: An Infosys employee was arrested for allegedly recording videos inside the women's restroom at the company's Electronic City campus. The accused, identified as Swapanil Nagesh Mali (28) from Andhra Pradesh, worked as a Senior Associate Consultant in the Helix department.
Caught recording inside restroom stall
The incident came to light when a female employee noticed a reflection of movement on the opposite door while using the third-floor restroom. On investigation, she realised that someone was recording her using a mobile phone from the adjacent stall by standing on the commode. The woman screamed, alerting others. The accused apologised and tried to flee but was caught by employees.
Over 30 videos of women found on his phone
HR personnel intervened and checked the accused's phone. They reportedly found multiple videos, including one of the complainant and over 30 other videos of female employees. Initially, Infosys management allegedly attempted to handle the matter internally, asking the accused to apologise.
Complaint filed after family intervenes
The complainant's husband confronted the company after learning about the incident and later filed a formal complaint at the Electronic City Police Station. The police arrested Mali based on the complaint on Tuesday.
Incident linked to work-from-office mandate
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant works as a Technical Analyst and usually operates from home. Due to the company's recent rule requiring employees to work from the office 10 days a month, she was present at the campus on June 30 when the incident occurred.
The police investigation is ongoing, and Mali is expected to face charges under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code related to privacy invasion and voyeurism.
