Global Times: Chinese Modernization Brings To Latin America Discussions About Development, New Ideas: Argentine Scholar

BEIJING, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Times Overseas China Week and Global South Dialogue: Seminar on Relations between China and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries, and the Mutual Perception of Public Opinion" were held in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, on Monday local time. Political, business, academic, think tank, and media representatives from China and Argentina gathered to engage in in-depth exchanges on deepening mutual understanding, strengthening the public support foundation, and promoting mutual learning among civilizations between China and LAC countries.

In an interview with the Global Times, Patricio Conejero Ortiz, Director of Latin America–China Observatory (OLAC) at University of Buenos Aires,told the Global Times that "when we discuss economic development, most of the models that we take in account are models developed in the Western world. There is something very useful in learning about Chinese modernization, which is to have more diversity in terms of the possible ways in the path to development."

Patricio think that the Chinese modernization could bring to Latin America discussions about development and new ideas. "If you look at the countries in the Global South, of course there is a clear characteristic in China, which is leading a revolutionary process of transforming new technologies. The recent summit that we had in Beijing, China between CELAC and China was the latest step in a process that has been working for more than 10 years. So recently it's a historical construction in the relationship between CELAC countries and China."

China and Argentina are probably the farthest countries in the world, but what we need to think is how are we going to build the bridge to connect our people. "There are some characteristics of the Chinese people and the Argentine people that makes us very close in some parts of our language, in some aspects of our culture. What we need to do is to increase people-to-people exchanges," Patricio said.

This will create a closer connection and we will be able to build the bridge that we need to have a closer relationship between China and Argentina, the scholar said.

SOURCE Global Times

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED