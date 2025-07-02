2 Day International Trade Finance Course From Incoterms 2020 To Letters Of Credit And Payment Methods (ONLINE EVENT: August 19-21, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join our 2-day Trade Finance course designed for banking, commerce, and trade professionals. Gain a comprehensive foundation in International Trade Finance, covering key concepts and current developments. Enhance your expertise and career in the international trade finance arena.

Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Trade Finance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical 2 day Trade Finance course has been tailored for professionals in banking, commerce and trade and industry who need to gain a closer understanding of International Trade Finance.

The programme provides a comprehensive foundation of all aspects of International Trade Finance in a global context covering the key concepts, practices and current developments.

This course will be of special interest to banking and commercial professionals, who wish to expand their knowledge base, enhance their expertise and advance their careers into the international trade finance arena.

What will you learn

After attending the course, you will be able to:



Understand the role of a commercial bank and its varied trade portfolio products

Discuss with clients various methods of settlement for import/export transactions and their benefits

Explain the purpose of International Commercial Terms of Trade (INCOTERMS 2020) and their effect on a customer's international trading activities

Identify customer needs and recommend appropriate product solutions

Assess various risks to both bank and customer in International Trade transactions

Explain and identify ways of mitigating that risk

Explain and carry out the processes involved in documentary collections, documentary letters of credit and contract guarantees

Explain the purpose and application of the various International Chamber of Commerce Rules and Practices Identify customer needs for finance of exports/imports and explain the features and benefits of each method

Who Should Attend:

The course will be of value to professionals in the following areas:



Business Bankers, Risk Managers, Loans Managers & Loans Officers, Bank Internal Auditors, Legal Officers and others who need an understanding of International Trade Operations and Procedures: This comprehensive programme will benefit anyone needing a greater understanding of Trade Finance practices and risks.

Key Topics Covered:



The worldwide movement of goods - Incoterms 2020

Commercial Documents used in International Trade

Methods of Payment between Seller and Buyer

Documentary Collections - URC 522

Legal and practical issues

Documentary Letters of Credit - UCP600

Instructions to issue/amend credits

Examination and processing of documents Contract Bonds and Guarantees

