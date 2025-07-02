OSE Immunotherapeutics Met À Jour L'information Sur Les Procédures En Cours

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSE Immunotherapeutics provides an update on ongoing proceedings

NANTES, France, July 2, 2025, 8 AM – OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announces that following the hearing on June 24th, 2025, the President of the Nantes Commercial Court rejected, pursuant to an order dated July 1, 2025, the motions brought by the group of shareholders acting in concert, seeking the retraction of the order of June 10, 2025, authorizing the adjournment of the OSE's annual general meeting1. Furthermore, as communicated on June 20, 20252, OSE Immunotherapeutics introduced the accelerated procedure, so called“on a set day” (à bref délai), against the same group of shareholders, for a hearing scheduled for September 8, 2025. As a reminder, this action concerns the regularity of the declaration of the concerted action, with the aim of ensuring compliance with the principles of transparency governing shareholder democracy ahead of the next annual general meeting. Subject to the evolution of these legal proceedings, OSE Immunotherapeutics confirms that it currently plans to hold the annual shareholders' meeting on September 30th, 2025. ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext. Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company's website: Click and follow us on LinkedIn. Follow us on Linkedln.

Contacts

Fiona Olivier

...

Sylvie Détry

...

France Contact Media:

FP2COM

Florence Portejoie

...

+33 6 07 768 283 U.S. Contact Media:

RooneyPartners LLC

Kate Barrette

...

+1 212 223 0561



Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics' management considering its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“target”,“plan”, or“estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 30, 2025, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2024, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics' website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

1 Press Release June 25, 2025

2 Press Release June 20, 2025

Attachment

EN_250702_PR Proceedings_Update