403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zambia Kicks Off USD100M Solar Project
(MENAFN) Zambia has officially launched its largest-ever grid-connected solar project, a 100-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic (PV) facility, marking a pivotal milestone in the country's efforts to tackle its ongoing energy deficit. The Chisamba Solar Plant, located in the central Chisamba District, is valued at 100 million U.S. dollars and is expected to significantly contribute to Zambia's energy future.
Developed by the Kariba North Bank Extension Power Corporation, a subsidiary of the state-owned Zesco Limited, this initiative aligns with Zambia’s ambitious target of adding 1,000 MW of solar energy to the national grid by 2025.
The plant was constructed by PowerChina International Group Limited, which also took on the roles of engineering, procurement, and construction contractor. The financing for the project was provided by Stanbic Bank and Zesco. Phase one of the development began in July 2024, and the second phase, which will add another 100 MW capacity, is expected to begin soon.
The facility includes not only a 100-MW solar power station but also a 33/132-kV step-up substation and the expansion of an existing substation.
At the commissioning ceremony, which was attended by President Hakainde Hichilema, senior government officials, members of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, and representatives from PowerChina, Hichilema commended the collaboration with the Chinese company, emphasizing that the partnership is a model of evolving bilateral cooperation, shifting from government-level relations to business-to-business and people-to-people ties.
“Our goal is to ensure sufficient electricity for both domestic use and export,” Hichilema declared, underscoring that Zambia is advancing plans for more solar projects as part of its broader strategy to diversify its energy sources.
Wang Li, a counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, highlighted that the commissioning of the Chisamba Solar Plant is a testament to the strengthened diplomatic and economic ties between China and Zambia, which officially became a comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership in 2023.
"Cooperation in the energy sector is part of our broader bilateral engagement," Wang said, emphasizing China's continued support for Zambia in achieving its goal of adding 1,000 MW of solar energy to its national grid.
Developed by the Kariba North Bank Extension Power Corporation, a subsidiary of the state-owned Zesco Limited, this initiative aligns with Zambia’s ambitious target of adding 1,000 MW of solar energy to the national grid by 2025.
The plant was constructed by PowerChina International Group Limited, which also took on the roles of engineering, procurement, and construction contractor. The financing for the project was provided by Stanbic Bank and Zesco. Phase one of the development began in July 2024, and the second phase, which will add another 100 MW capacity, is expected to begin soon.
The facility includes not only a 100-MW solar power station but also a 33/132-kV step-up substation and the expansion of an existing substation.
At the commissioning ceremony, which was attended by President Hakainde Hichilema, senior government officials, members of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, and representatives from PowerChina, Hichilema commended the collaboration with the Chinese company, emphasizing that the partnership is a model of evolving bilateral cooperation, shifting from government-level relations to business-to-business and people-to-people ties.
“Our goal is to ensure sufficient electricity for both domestic use and export,” Hichilema declared, underscoring that Zambia is advancing plans for more solar projects as part of its broader strategy to diversify its energy sources.
Wang Li, a counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, highlighted that the commissioning of the Chisamba Solar Plant is a testament to the strengthened diplomatic and economic ties between China and Zambia, which officially became a comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership in 2023.
"Cooperation in the energy sector is part of our broader bilateral engagement," Wang said, emphasizing China's continued support for Zambia in achieving its goal of adding 1,000 MW of solar energy to its national grid.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment