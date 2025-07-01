Latvia Urges Reform For Fairer Global Tax Systems At UN Summit
The conference brought together global leaders, financial institutions, NGOs, and private sector actors to assess and improve the global financing system for sustainable development.
Speaking on behalf of Latvia, Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Artjoms Uršuļskis, emphasized the urgent need to address a range of global challenges, including pandemic aftershocks, armed conflicts, economic turbulence, and climate change, through coordinated and equitable financing solutions.
During the conference's opening session, UN member states adopted a joint outcome document expressing a renewed commitment to mobilize adequate development funding worldwide.
In discussions on reforming global financial architecture, Uršuļskis underscored Latvia's support for strengthening domestic resource mobilization in partner countries, especially through progressive taxation systems. He highlighted the importance of ensuring that fiscal reform boosts public revenues without overburdening the most vulnerable populations.
“Support for progressive resource mobilization ensures that those with greater capacity contribute more while protecting the least advantaged,” Uršuļskis said.
The Latvian delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Finance. The delegation also featured the non-governmental organization Latvian Platform for Development Cooperation (LAPAS) and its members. LAPAS plays a key role in both implementing development cooperation projects and raising public awareness about global development issues.
Latvia reaffirmed its commitment to the UN 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on prosperity and security for current and future generations. The country also voiced its continued support for international efforts to reform the global financial system, align aid with needs, and reduce poverty and inequality.
The Seville conference marked the fourth of its kind and is held only once every ten years. The previous conference was held in 2015 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This year's gathering focused on reviewing the global sustainable development financing system to ensure sufficient and fair funding for SDG implementation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment