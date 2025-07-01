Air Defense Forces Destroyed 47 Out Of 52 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram .

Starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, June 30, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 52 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones from the directions of Briansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, air defense forces had destroyed 47 drones in northern and eastern Ukraine. Fourteen were shot down with firepower, and 33 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Three locations were hit, and the downed targets (debris) fell in one location.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 1, the Russians attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Zaporizhzhi , launching four Shahed-type drones at an industrial enterprise.

