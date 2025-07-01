Saab receives order for ground-based air defence from Sweden

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the mobile short-range air defence solution RBS 70 NG with missiles. The order value is approximately SEK 1.5 billion and deliveries are scheduled 2027-2028. This order was booked in Q2 2025.

The order also includes equipment which will enable the Swedish Armed Forces to integrate the system on a Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) solution in the future.

"We are continuously contributing to strengthening the capabilities of the Swedish Armed Forces and Saab's air defence systems play a vital role in keeping Sweden's skies secure," says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics.

Saab's MSHORAD system with RBS 70 NG features an automatic target tracker and a built-in night sight and provides the user with capability to defeat threats including aircraft, drones and missiles from distances of up to nine kilometers.

