Qatar National Library Leads Regional Efforts To Combat Illicit Trafficking Of Cultural Property

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of its ongoing commitment to preserving heritage, Qatar National Library (QNL), the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA)'s Regional Preservation and Conservation Centre for the Arab region, continues to champion efforts to prevent the illicit trade of cultural property across the region.

In collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Qatar's General Authority of Customs, and Morocco's Administration of Customs and Indirect Taxes, Qatar National Library (QNL) is co-organizing the International Conference and High-Level Regional Workshop on the Role of Customs Authorities in Combating the Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Property.

The event, which began on June 30 and will continue until July 5, is being held at ICESCO Headquarters in Rabat, Morocco.

The initiative consists of an international conference on the opening day, followed by a comprehensive five-day regional workshop that brings together customs officials, cultural heritage professionals, and law enforcement representatives from across the region, focusing on enhancing customs officers' capacity to identify and safeguard cultural property, apply international legal frameworks, and collaborate effectively with cultural and enforcement institutions.

The opening ceremony featured remarks from distinguished officials including HE Abdellatif Ouahbi, Minister of Justice, Kingdom of Morocco; HE Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Kingdom of Morocco; Tan Huism, Executive Director of Qatar National Library; and HE Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, Director-General of ICESCO, Talal Abdullah Al Shaibi, Assistant Chairman for Customs Affairs at Qatar's General Authority of Customs, along with senior officials Morocco's Administration of Customs and Indirect Taxes.

Tan discussed the gravity of the increased threats to cultural heritage, and the importance of customs authorities in combating illicit trafficking, but also the role of the media and society.

She discussed the efforts that Qatar National Library has made in this area, and the importance of working in partnership.

She continued:“Cultural items are expressions of who we are as a society. They hold our collective memory, reflect our identity, and offer insight into our values and beliefs. By working hand in hand with regional and international partners, we remain committed to preventing the trafficking of cultural property and ensuring they are preserved for future generations,” she said.