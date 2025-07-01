403
CPC Marks Historic Milestone, Surpassing 100 Million Members
(MENAFN) The Communist Party of China (CPC) announced on Monday that it had reached a historic milestone, surpassing 100 million members as it approaches its 104th founding anniversary.
“The Communist Party of China has surpassed 100 million members. A significant milestone! From less than 60 members at its founding in 1921 to 100 million, always from the people and for the people,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning shared on X.
According to a report released by the Central Organization Department of the CPC, membership had topped 100.27 million by the end of 2024, marking a growth of nearly 1.09 million since the previous year, as reported by media.
The number of grassroots CPC organizations also saw an uptick, reaching 5.25 million by 2024’s close, a rise of 74,000 from the prior year.
The CPC revealed that over 2.13 million new members joined in 2024. Among them, 52.6% came from frontline production and labor sectors, 54.4% had at least a junior college degree, and 83.7% were under the age of 35.
By year’s end, nearly 57.79 million members, or 57.6% of the total, had attained at least a junior college education. Female membership stood at almost 31 million, representing 30.9% of the party's total.
Ethnic minorities made up 7.7% of the membership, while approximately 33% were workers and farmers.
With its population exceeding 1.4 billion, China remains the world's second-largest country by population.
