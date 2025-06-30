President Discusses Heating‐Season Prep With Energy Ministry And Naftogaz Leaders
"I held a meeting with the Minister of Energy and the head of Naftogaz. We discussed our preparations for the new heating season: electricity generation and gas issues. We must provide Ukraine with everything it needs. And this applies not only to the provision of resources – energy itself – but also to the work of all our energy workers, many employees in the industry," Zelensky said.
He emphasized that Ukraine has already gone through three winters of full-scale war, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are doing everything they can every day to ensure that Ukraine can live without blackouts.Read also: Zelensky on Sumy sector: Defense Forces fully accomplished objectives assigned a week ag
As reported by Ukrinform, in May 2025, the volume of gas injected into underground storage facilities was 1.5 times higher than in May 2024.
