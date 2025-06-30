President Discusses Heating‐Season Prep With Energy Ministry And Naftogaz Leaders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this in an evening video address.

"I held a meeting with the Minister of Energy and the head of Naftogaz. We discussed our preparations for the new heating season: electricity generation and gas issues. We must provide Ukraine with everything it needs. And this applies not only to the provision of resources – energy itself – but also to the work of all our energy workers, many employees in the industry," Zelensky said.

Video: OP

He emphasized that Ukraine has already gone through three winters of full-scale war, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are doing everything they can every day to ensure that Ukraine can live without blackouts.

As reported by Ukrinform, in May 2025, the volume of gas injected into underground storage facilities was 1.5 times higher than in May 2024.

Photo: OP