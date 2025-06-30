Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Discusses Heating‐Season Prep With Energy Ministry And Naftogaz Leaders

President Discusses Heating‐Season Prep With Energy Ministry And Naftogaz Leaders


2025-06-30 07:14:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this in an evening video address.

"I held a meeting with the Minister of Energy and the head of Naftogaz. We discussed our preparations for the new heating season: electricity generation and gas issues. We must provide Ukraine with everything it needs. And this applies not only to the provision of resources – energy itself – but also to the work of all our energy workers, many employees in the industry," Zelensky said.

Video: OP

He emphasized that Ukraine has already gone through three winters of full-scale war, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are doing everything they can every day to ensure that Ukraine can live without blackouts.

Read also: Zelensky on Sumy sector: Defense Forces fully accomplished objectives assigned a week ag

As reported by Ukrinform, in May 2025, the volume of gas injected into underground storage facilities was 1.5 times higher than in May 2024.

Photo: OP

MENAFN30062025000193011044ID1109743964

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search