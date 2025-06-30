Strongest Appetite Suppressant Over The Counter Now Available In USA - Phenq Medically Accredited Craving Control Supplement OTC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clinicians' Choice Appetite Suppressant, PhenQ: Medically Accredited by 800 Professionals and Now Launched in the USA Without Prescription













New York City, NY, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Americans seeking the most effective, safe, and convenient way to control food cravings and promote weight loss, a breakthrough is here.

PhenQ, the strongest appetite suppressant over the counter (OTC), has officially launched in the United States and worldwide-earning the rare and coveted“clinicians' choice” status after being medically accredited by over 800 medical professionals.

For men and women looking to lose weight, manage appetite, and improve overall health without the risks of prescription appetite suppressants or weight loss drugs, PhenQ is the OTC appetite suppressant the world has been waiting for.

Product Launch: A New Era for Clinician-Backed OTC Appetite Suppressants

PhenQ's arrival marks a turning point in the world of weight loss supplements. For decades, Americans have struggled to find effective appetite suppressant pills that are both safe and available without a prescription.

Prescription appetite suppressants and weight loss drugs often require doctor supervision, can lead to high blood pressure, and may not be suitable for those with a higher body mass index or specific health concerns.

Now, with PhenQ, users can experience the best appetite suppressant over the counter, with a formula that has been medically accredited, approved, and recommended by over 800 clinicians.

This level of medical endorsement is a rarity for OTC appetite suppressants, making PhenQ the clear leader in the category .

Main PhenQ Benefits & Features

PhenQ delivers a multi-faceted approach to weight loss and appetite control. Here's what makes it the most effective appetite suppressant OTC and a top choice for weight management:

1. Clinically Proven Appetite Suppressant

PhenQ's formula contains α-Lacys Reset® , a patented complex that accelerates metabolism and promotes thermogenesis, helping users suppress appetite and burn calories more efficiently. Clinical studies have shown that people using α-Lacys Reset® lost up to 7.24% of body fat, 3.44% of body weight, and gained 3.8% muscle mass , making it a unique weight loss supplement for those looking to lose weight while retaining lean muscle.

2. Reduces Food Cravings

Through its blend of chromium picolinate, nopal cactus, and natural caffeine, PhenQ helps reduce cravings for sweets and carbs. This powerful appetite suppressant formula is designed to help users stay on track, avoid emotional eating, and break the cycle of late-night snacking.

3. Promotes Weight Loss and Fat Burning

PhenQ combines thermogenic agents like Capsimax powder (a blend of capsicum, piperine, caffeine, and niacin) to ignite fat burning and help users reach their weight loss goals faster. This is not just an appetite suppressant, but a comprehensive weight loss supplement for total body transformation.

4. Enhances Energy and Mood

Unlike many diet pills or prescription appetite suppressants that can cause fatigue or mood swings, PhenQ contains caffeine, nopal, and L-carnitine to provide all-day energy and cognitive support. This keeps users motivated, focused, and ready to conquer their health and fitness journey.

5. Supports Normal Appetite and Keto Lifestyles

PhenQ is a natural appetite suppressant that fits perfectly into keto or low-carb diets, helping users manage appetite and maintain healthy eating habits for sustainable weight loss.

6. No Prescription Required-100% OTC

As one of the strongest OTC appetite suppressants, PhenQ is available for purchase without a prescription. This makes appetite control more accessible than ever for millions of Americans.

7. Vegan & Vegetarian Friendly

PhenQ is made from 100% vegan and vegetarian ingredients, ensuring inclusivity for a wide variety of dietary needs.

Company Name and Location

PhenQ (USA)

Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited

12 Payne Street, Glasgow, G4 0LF, United Kingdom

Distributed in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and globally

PhenQ Pricing Details

PhenQ is competitively priced with attractive savings for multi-bottle purchases and includes a risk-free guarantee:



1 Bottle: $69.99 (Retail $79.99) - 1 Month Supply

2 Bottles + 1 Free: $139.99 (Retail $239.99) - 3 Month Supply (Most Popular)

3 Bottles + 2 Free: $209.99 (Retail $399.99) - 5 Month Supply (Best Value)

Free Shipping: On all orders over $79.99 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Try it risk-free

Order and see current offers at official PhenQ website

Launch Date & Availability

PhenQ is now available to buy OTC in the United States and ships to over 190 countries. Orders are processed and shipped within 24–48 hours from warehouses in the US, UK, and Germany. PhenQ is also now available for purchase worldwide, providing rapid delivery and discreet packaging.

Scientific Data and Studies

PhenQ's appetite suppressant formula is backed by clinical research:



α-Lacys Reset®: Clinical trials published in peer-reviewed journals demonstrate significant reductions in body weight, body fat, and increased muscle mass compared to placebo.

Capsimax Powder: Research in Bioscience Report highlights the ability of capsaicinoids to increase thermogenesis and potentially stop the formation of new fat cells.

Chromium Picolinate: An eight-week Cornell University study showed chromium supplementation helps reduce carb cravings and supports healthy blood sugar levels.

Caffeine: Multiple studies confirm caffeine's ability to suppress appetite, increase alertness, and boost metabolic rate. Nopal Cactus: Rich in fiber and amino acids, nopal helps manage appetite, increase satiety, and reduce fluid retention.

References:



Whiting S, Derbyshire E, Tiwari BK. (2012) Appetite Control.

Zemel MB, Thompson W, Milstead A, et al. (2004) Obesity Research. Docherty JP, Sack DA, et al. (2005) Journal of Psychiatry Practice.

Health & Safety Benefits

PhenQ is designed as a safe, effective alternative to prescription appetite suppressants and weight loss drugs:



All-Natural Appetite Suppressant: PhenQ includes only natural, high-grade ingredients with a strong safety record.

No Major Side Effects: No prescription required, and hundreds of thousands of users have reported no significant adverse effects.

Suitable for Long-Term Use: Can be used as long as needed for weight management, unlike some weight loss drugs that are only approved for short-term use.

No Habit-Forming Ingredients: Unlike some prescription appetite suppressants, PhenQ is non-addictive and safe for ongoing use. Made in FDA & GMP Approved Facilities: All manufacturing is done under strict quality controls in the US and UK.

Scientific Innovation of OTC Weight Loss Supplements

What makes PhenQ a leader among OTC appetite suppressants and diet pills?



Multi-Action Formula: Combines the strongest ingredients for appetite control, fat burning, energy, and mood-unlike most other weight loss supplements that target a single aspect.

α-Lacys Reset®: A unique, trademarked, and scientifically validated ingredient at the heart of PhenQ's effectiveness.

Synergy of Ingredients: Each component supports the others for a holistic approach to appetite suppression and weight management. Transparency: Full ingredient disclosure and clinical research citations-no hidden blends or proprietary secrets.

OTC Diet Pills Market Disruption

PhenQ is fundamentally disrupting the appetite suppressant and weight loss supplement industry:



Medically Studied by 800 Professionals: PhenQ's“clinicians' choice” status is nearly impossible to attain and sets a new bar for OTC appetite suppressant pills.

Outperforms Prescription Appetite Suppressants: Without the need for a prescription or risk of high blood pressure and other side effects, PhenQ is safer and more accessible.

Superior to Traditional Diet Pills: PhenQ's multi-pronged formula makes it more effective than many single-purpose appetite suppressant pills or dietary supplements. No Prescription, No Hassle: PhenQ brings prescription-level results to the OTC market-no waiting rooms, no doctor's approval necessary.

Consumer Benefits

Users of PhenQ enjoy a wide range of benefits-making it the strongest and most trusted OTC appetite suppressant available:



Strongest Appetite Suppressant OTC: Clinically proven to suppress appetite, crush cravings, and help users lose weight effectively.

Promotes Weight Loss: Helps reduce calorie intake, supports fat burning, and assists in lowering body weight and body mass index.

Appetite Control and Satiety: Natural ingredients help users feel full, satisfied, and in control of their eating habits.

Counter Appetite and Emotional Eating: Reduces stress-related snacking and helps break the cycle of emotional eating.

Supports Healthy Weight Management: Sustained use assists in long-term maintenance of healthy weight, reducing the risk of regaining lost pounds.

Safe for Most Adults: No major side effects, no habit-forming components, and suitable for both men and women.

Fits Modern Lifestyles: Only two pills per day, no drastic diet changes required, and works with keto and other popular diets. Money-Back Guarantee: If you're not satisfied, get a full refund within 60 days-no questions asked.

Quote from PhenQ Spokesperson

“PhenQ is the result of years of scientific research and clinical study. To be named a clinicians' choice by over 800 medical professionals is an extraordinary honor-and a testament to our commitment to safety, effectiveness, and transparency. As the strongest OTC appetite suppressant available today, PhenQ is helping people in the USA and around the world take control of their appetite, lose weight safely, and achieve lasting health.”

- Kay Norris, Product Innovation, PhenQ

Distribution Channels



Direct-to-Consumer: Only available from the official site to guarantee authenticity and best pricing.

Worldwide Shipping: To over 190 countries, with free shipping on orders over $79.99. Discreet Packaging: All orders shipped in plain packaging for your privacy.

Website URL & Contact Person Details



Website:

Email: ... Phone: +1 (646) 513 2632

For media inquiries:

Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited

12 Payne Street, Glasgow, G4 0LF, United Kingdom

...

Safety Certifications & Testing



FDA & GMP Approved Facilities: Manufactured to the highest US and UK standards.

Third-Party Lab Testing: For purity, potency, and safety.

Full Ingredient Transparency: No hidden blends or undisclosed substances. Vegan & Vegetarian Safe: 100% plant-based ingredients.

Product Usage & Dosage



Recommended Use: Take one PhenQ pill with breakfast and one with lunch.

Do Not Exceed Recommended Dose: Due to natural caffeine content, avoid taking after 3pm. Long-Term Use: Safe for ongoing appetite control and weight management.

Appetite Suppressants in the Modern Age: How PhenQ Changes the Game

Appetite suppressants work by helping users feel full, reduce food cravings, and lower overall calorie intake. However, most prescription appetite suppressants and weight loss drugs come with potential side effects, high blood pressure risks, and often require strict medical supervision. OTC appetite suppressants like PhenQ are changing this landscape by providing a safe, effective, and accessible solution for Americans struggling with weight management.

PhenQ's unique composition of scientifically proven ingredients sets it apart from alli weight loss pill and other common dietary supplements. It is not just a diet pill; it is a comprehensive, medically endorsed appetite suppressant designed to suppress cravings, promote weight loss, and support lasting health.

Conclusion: The Future of Appetite Control Is Here

PhenQ is the strongest appetite suppressant over the counter now available in the USA and worldwide-backed by 800 medical professionals and trusted by nearly 200,000 satisfied customers. With its powerful, natural appetite suppressant formula, robust clinical validation, and unmatched safety profile, PhenQ is setting a new standard for OTC appetite suppressants and weight management.

About PhenQ (USA) / Wolfson Brands

PhenQ is produced by Wolfson Brands , a global leader in health innovation. With a focus on science, safety, and customer success, PhenQ continues to redefine what's possible in appetite suppressant pills and weight loss supplements.

Media Contact:

Kay Norris, Head of Product Innovation

Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited

12 Payne Street, Glasgow, G4 0LF, United Kingdom

...

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a physician before use.





Attachment

Phenq

CONTACT: For media inquiries: Website: Email: ... Phone: +1 (646) 513 2632 Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited 12 Payne Street, Glasgow, G4 0LF, United Kingdom ...