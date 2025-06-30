China Rolls Out New Railway Route To Azerbaijan
According to the company, this route strengthens the Middle Corridor by offering a faster and more sustainable alternative to northern and maritime routes.
It was noted that at a time when global trade is seeking more flexible and reliable routes, the Port of Baku, located at the crossroads of Eurasia, is becoming a key gateway that facilitates East–West connectivity, supports economic development, and increases the region's importance in the global supply chain.
For Azerbaijan, the Middle Corridor-through which cargo is transported from East to West and vice versa-is considered a strategically important transit route.
Since 2017, ADY has been an active participant and co-founder of the Middle Corridor.
The Azerbaijani contingent is the primary catalyst in the
diversification of this corridor and the establishment of
alternative conduits.
One of the primary objectives of ADY is to enhance cargo throughput through the Middle Corridor, for which ADY representatives are engaged in continuous dialogue and convene strategic meetings with various global logistics entities.
