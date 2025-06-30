Names Of Detainees During Raid On Sputnik Azerbaijan Office Revealed

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The names of persons detained during the operation of Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry at the office of the Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency have been revealed, Trend reports.

The detainees are Igor Kartavikh, executive director of the Baku branch of Sputnik, and Yevgeny Belousov, editor-in-chief.

To note, the Interior Ministry has launched an investigation based on operational information received that the Baku branch of the Russiya Today news agency (Sputnik Azerbaijan) continues its activities on the basis of illegal financing, despite the suspension of its accreditation in February 2025. On June 30, operational-search initiatives were executed at the branch office, resulting in the apprehension of several individuals.