Germany Deeply Concerned Over Civilian Deaths Near Food Distribution Sites In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 30 (Petra) – The German government has voiced deep concern over the high number of casualties reported near food distribution areas in the besieged Gaza Strip.According to Deutsche Welle, government spokesperson Steffen Kornelius said in Berlin on Monday, "We are extremely alarmed by these near-daily reports of incidents and violence related to food distribution."Kornelius emphasized that such events are being closely monitored by the German government, particularly given the consistent presence of fatalities and injuries.He noted that although humanitarian aid deliveries have resumed following a complete suspension for a period, the scale of aid reaching Gaza remains very limited."It is unacceptable that vulnerable individuals must risk their lives to access food," Kornelius said, underlining Germany's continued concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave.