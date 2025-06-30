Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UN Security Council Renews UNDOF Mandate For Six Months


2025-06-30 03:05:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWYORK, June 30 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) for six months.
This came during a meeting held by the Council, where all 15 members voted in favor of Resolution No. 2782.
Last week, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, reiterated that the force continues to play a critical role in coordinating between the Syrian and Israeli occupation authorities and is doing its utmost to maintain disengagement.
The UNDOF was established on May 31, 1974, when instability between the Israeli occupation and Syria increased, and exchanges of fire intensified in early March 1974.
The force was created under Security Council Resolution 350 (1974) to monitor the disengagement agreement between Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights, since then, the force has continued its operations in the area. (end)
ast


MENAFN30062025000071011013ID1109743255

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search