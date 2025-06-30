403
UN Security Council Renews UNDOF Mandate For Six Months
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWYORK, June 30 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) for six months.
This came during a meeting held by the Council, where all 15 members voted in favor of Resolution No. 2782.
Last week, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, reiterated that the force continues to play a critical role in coordinating between the Syrian and Israeli occupation authorities and is doing its utmost to maintain disengagement.
The UNDOF was established on May 31, 1974, when instability between the Israeli occupation and Syria increased, and exchanges of fire intensified in early March 1974.
The force was created under Security Council Resolution 350 (1974) to monitor the disengagement agreement between Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights, since then, the force has continued its operations in the area. (end)
