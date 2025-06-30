Evident Launches Evismart Caseentry To Eliminate Manual Case Entry For Dental Labs

Evident Launches EviSmart CaseEntry

- Paolo Kalaw, CEO of EvidentVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Evident, a provider of digital workflow solutions for dental labs and practices, has announced the launch of EviSmart CaseEntry, a new automation module that eliminates the need for manual case entry.EviSmart CaseEntry connects directly to a lab's management software (LMS), automatically creating and updating cases as they arrive. It syncs prescription forms, scans, notes, and case statuses in real time. For supported systems, the module offers bi-directional syncing-so updates made in either platform reflect instantly.“Every manual touchpoint is a risk-of delay, error, or miscommunication,” said Paolo Kalaw, CEO of Evident.“EviSmart CaseEntry removes that risk by syncing data in real time, so labs can work with greater speed, confidence, and control.”Designed to Reduce Admin WorkManual case entry can consume valuable time and introduce avoidable mistakes. By automating this process, EviSmart CaseEntry helps reduce labor costs and admin workload. This allows the administrative staff to focus on more revenue-generating tasks,Real-Time Syncing for Seamless CollaborationProduction delays often stem from missing files. EviSmart CaseEntry minimizes these risks by keeping prescription details, scan files, and notes synchronized across systems-allowing teams to collaborate without second-guessing the information in front of them.Available as a Standalone Module or BundleEviSmart CaseEntry is available on its own or as part of a bundled offering with EviSmart Downloader . For labs that want incoming files checked for quality or completeness, EviSmart CaseEntry can be paired with EviSmart QC -an AI-powered module that reviews scans and prescriptions before production. Onboarding is managed by the Evident team to ensure lab-specific preferences-such as scan QC and prescription requirements-are properly configured for each site.For labs aiming to streamline front-office operations, avoid administrative bottlenecks, and reduce production risks, EviSmart CaseEntry offers a practical and proven solution.About Evident and EviSmartEvident is committed to advancing digital dentistry by providing AI-driven solutions that address the key challenges faced by dental labs, dentists, and manufacturers. The EviSmart platform, which includes EviSmart QC, EviSmart Nest, EviSmart Downloader, and other cutting-edge tools, is designed to streamline operations, improve accuracy, and enhance collaboration across the dental ecosystem. By optimizing workflows and improving the flow of data between providers, EviSmart helps deliver top-quality results efficiently and effectively.To learn more about EviSmart CaseEntry and other front-office solutions, visit:

