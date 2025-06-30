Hong Kong Investor Relations Association Announces Winners Of The 11Th IR Awards 2025
HONG KONG, Jun 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (“HKIRA”) announced the winners of the 11th Investor Relations Awards 2025 (the“IR Awards” or the“Awards”) on 27 June, marking over a decade of recognising outstanding investor relations and corporate governance practices among Hong Kong listed companies.
In its eleventh consecutive year, the Awards recognises and honours investor relations (“IR”) excellence and best practices among Hong Kong listed companies and IR professionals. Amid ongoing global economic uncertainties, shifting market dynamics, and rapid technological advancements such as the development of AI, the role of investor relations professionals has never been more critical. The IR Conference and Awards Ceremony gathered experts and professionals in the field to discuss and share their different perspectives on strategies, latest trends, effective processes and best practices in investor relations. HKIRA was particularly honoured to have Dr Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, as the guest of honour and keynote speaker at the Awards Presentation Ceremony.
The 11th IR Awards 2025 received widespread support from listed companies and the investment community. A total of 114 companies participated in the Awards this year. As in previous years, the winners were first nominated by the public and then selected via online polling by qualified voters among buy-side and sell-side investors. More than 503 investors from over 388 financial institutions voted this year. The continued support demonstrates the recognition the IR Awards enjoys in the investment community. As the importance of investor relations continues to grow in the industry, HKIRA has continued to strive to raise the standard of IR excellence in Hong Kong by optimising the award mechanism to ensure the quality of the awards.
Of all the award categories,“Overall Best IR Company” is the most prestigious, as the winner is selected by the judging panel from among the winners of all the award categories for its overall exemplary performance in investor relations. This year, the winners of Overall Best IR Company by company size – Large Cap, Mid Cap and Small Cap – are China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited , Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited , SF Real Estate Investment Trust . Given the relatively weak IPO market in Hong Kong in the past two years, no IPO-related awards are granted this time.
Dr Eva Chan, Founding Chairman of HKIRA , said,“As we enter the 11th IR Awards, we are honored and grateful for the strong support and participation from professionals across various industries. Despite the challenges faced by Hong Kong's financial market in recent years, the investor relations sector has played a vital role in rebuilding global investors' confidence in Hong Kong stocks. With the rapid advancement of AI, IR professionals must enhance their market sensitivity and leverage AI technologies to improve data analysis and communication efficiency.
Meanwhile, the Hong Kong IPO market is gradually recovering in 2025, with the growing trend of A-share dual listings significantly boosting market vitality. This development has expanded liquidity and broadened the investor base, further strengthening Hong Kong's position as a leading international financial centre. We look forward to resuming our IPO-related recognitions in next year's IR Awards, which will continue to recognise efforts in investor relations and celebrates outstanding practices within the industry.”
Strategic Public Relations Group is proud to once again be the Official Public Relations Partner and Sponsor of the HKIRA IR Awards 2025.
Friends from the investment community and industry professionals attend the 11th Investor Relations Awards Presentation Ceremony
The winners of the 11th IR Awards include the following companies (in sequential order of tickers):
Judging Panel
About HKIRA
HKIRA is dedicated to advancing the practice of IR as well as the professional competency and status of its members. To date, HKIRA has over 1,300 members most of whom are working for companies primarily listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. About 64% of the Hang Seng Index Constituent Stock companies are currently members of HKIRA. HKIRA's members are from a wide spectrum of professions including IR, finance, accounting, company secretarial to corporate investment and hold positions at different corporate levels, including top executives responsible for IR and management of listed companies. For more information about HKIRA details, please visit our website .
About the IR Awards
The Awards ceremony, consisting of a conference in the morning and presentation in the afternoon, is a spectacular gathering of IR specialists and industry professionals that applauds and publicizes the year's achievements in investor relations. For details of the Awards and online nominations, please visit /awards .
