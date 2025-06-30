Hong Kong Investor Relations Association Announces Winners Of The 11Th IR Awards 2025



HONG KONG, Jun 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (“HKIRA”) announced the winners of the 11th Investor Relations Awards 2025 (the“IR Awards” or the“Awards”) on 27 June, marking over a decade of recognising outstanding investor relations and corporate governance practices among Hong Kong listed companies. In its eleventh consecutive year, the Awards recognises and honours investor relations (“IR”) excellence and best practices among Hong Kong listed companies and IR professionals. Amid ongoing global economic uncertainties, shifting market dynamics, and rapid technological advancements such as the development of AI, the role of investor relations professionals has never been more critical. The IR Conference and Awards Ceremony gathered experts and professionals in the field to discuss and share their different perspectives on strategies, latest trends, effective processes and best practices in investor relations. HKIRA was particularly honoured to have Dr Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, as the guest of honour and keynote speaker at the Awards Presentation Ceremony. The 11th IR Awards 2025 received widespread support from listed companies and the investment community. A total of 114 companies participated in the Awards this year. As in previous years, the winners were first nominated by the public and then selected via online polling by qualified voters among buy-side and sell-side investors. More than 503 investors from over 388 financial institutions voted this year. The continued support demonstrates the recognition the IR Awards enjoys in the investment community. As the importance of investor relations continues to grow in the industry, HKIRA has continued to strive to raise the standard of IR excellence in Hong Kong by optimising the award mechanism to ensure the quality of the awards. Of all the award categories,“Overall Best IR Company” is the most prestigious, as the winner is selected by the judging panel from among the winners of all the award categories for its overall exemplary performance in investor relations. This year, the winners of Overall Best IR Company by company size – Large Cap, Mid Cap and Small Cap – are China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited , Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited , SF Real Estate Investment Trust . Given the relatively weak IPO market in Hong Kong in the past two years, no IPO-related awards are granted this time. Dr Eva Chan, Founding Chairman of HKIRA , said,“As we enter the 11th IR Awards, we are honored and grateful for the strong support and participation from professionals across various industries. Despite the challenges faced by Hong Kong's financial market in recent years, the investor relations sector has played a vital role in rebuilding global investors' confidence in Hong Kong stocks. With the rapid advancement of AI, IR professionals must enhance their market sensitivity and leverage AI technologies to improve data analysis and communication efficiency. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong IPO market is gradually recovering in 2025, with the growing trend of A-share dual listings significantly boosting market vitality. This development has expanded liquidity and broadened the investor base, further strengthening Hong Kong's position as a leading international financial centre. We look forward to resuming our IPO-related recognitions in next year's IR Awards, which will continue to recognise efforts in investor relations and celebrates outstanding practices within the industry.” Strategic Public Relations Group is proud to once again be the Official Public Relations Partner and Sponsor of the HKIRA IR Awards 2025. Friends from the investment community and industry professionals attend the 11th Investor Relations Awards Presentation Ceremony The winners of the 11th IR Awards include the following companies (in sequential order of tickers): 5 HSBC Holdings plc 12 Henderson Land Development Company Limited 14 Hysan Development Company Limited 35 Far East Consortium International Limited 71 Miramar Hotel and Investment Company Limited 101 Hang Lung Properties Limited 135 Kunlun Energy Company Limited 165 China Everbright Limited 178 Sa Sa International Holdings Limited 291 China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited 331 FSE Lifestyle Services Limited 341 Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited 511 Television Broadcasts Limited 551 Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited 552 China Communications Services Corporation Limited 659 CTF Services Limited 700 Tencent Holdings Limited 778 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 823 Link Real Estate Investment Trust 887 Emperor Watch & Jewellery Limited 1044 Hengan International Group Company Limited 1070 TCL Electronics Holdings Limited 1199 COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited 1313 China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited 1361 361 Degrees International Limited 1810 Xiaomi Corporation 1811 CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Limited 1880 China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited 1929 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited 1988 China Minsheng Banking Corp., Limited 2020 ANTA Sports Products Limited 2191 SF Real Estate Investment Trust 2199 Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited 2232 Crystal International Group Limited 2313 Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited 2388 BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited 9636 JF SmartInvest Holdings Limited

For the complete list of winners, please visit: Judging Panel

- Professor Louis Cheng (Chairman of Judging Panel)

Dr S H Ho Professor of Banking and Finance, Associate Dean (Research) of School of Business, Director of Research Centre for ESG, The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong

- Mrs Amy Donati

EDICO Holdings Limited - Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

- Dr. Alvin Ho, CFA, CPA

CFA Society Hong Kong - President

- Mr Stephen Law, JP

Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants - Vice-President

- Mr Andrew Look

CITIC Resources Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Director

- Ms Victoria Mio

Janus Henderson Investors - Portfolio Manager, Head of Greater China Equities

- Dr Maurice Ngai

General Committee and the Chairman of Membership Services of the Sub-Committees Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies About HKIRA

Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA) is a non-profit professional association comprising investor relations practitioners and corporate officers responsible for communication between corporate management and the investment community. HKIRA advocates the setting of international standards in IR education, advances the best IR practices and meets the professional development needs of those interested in pursuing the investor relations profession. HKIRA is dedicated to advancing the practice of IR as well as the professional competency and status of its members. To date, HKIRA has over 1,300 members most of whom are working for companies primarily listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. About 64% of the Hang Seng Index Constituent Stock companies are currently members of HKIRA. HKIRA's members are from a wide spectrum of professions including IR, finance, accounting, company secretarial to corporate investment and hold positions at different corporate levels, including top executives responsible for IR and management of listed companies. For more information about HKIRA details, please visit our website . About the IR Awards

The HKIRA Investor Relations Awards (the“IR Awards”) is an annual campaign that aims to encourage, recognize and reward the excellence in investor relations practices by individuals and companies listed in Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Since the launch in 2015, each year the Awards seeks out and highlights the incredible achievements of individuals and companies with high standards in investor relations through their role modelling to the investment community. The Awards ceremony, consisting of a conference in the morning and presentation in the afternoon, is a spectacular gathering of IR specialists and industry professionals that applauds and publicizes the year's achievements in investor relations. For details of the Awards and online nominations, please visit /awards . Media enquiries :

