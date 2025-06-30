Former Microsoft Assistant General Counsel Scott Wise Joins Crowell & Moring

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During his time at Microsoft, Wise led a consolidated team focusing on export controls, economic sanctions, and outbound investment. He was the lead export controls and economic sanctions attorney for key business groups ranging from emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and quantum computing, to aerospace and defense contracts, to commercial software and gaming. In that role, Wise developed Microsoft's compliance approach to new regulations governing the export of a range of new technologies, including AI, integrated circuits and chips, and quantum computing, which involved coordination between senior government officials and business leaders.

"Scott brings unique in-house and private practice experience to Crowell at a time when export controls are reshaping global markets and disrupting clients' business plans and supply chains," said Dj Wolff , co-chair of Crowell's International Trade Group. "Scott's 'in the room' experience working with key decision makers and export controls and sanctions regulators on behalf one of the world's largest technology companies will immediately bolster our export control practice with a perspective virtually no other outside counsel can offer."

At the firm, Wise's practice will focus on export controls, economic sanctions, and outbound investment issues with an emphasis on the emerging technologies space, including working alongside established and start-up companies to develop unique compliance programs that are responsive to the full range of regulations governing the exports of goods and services. Wise also will train and counsel clients on compliance with relevant export control regulations such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

"Having worked alongside Crowell attorneys for years at Microsoft, I know the quality of the international trade team and their incredible client service in this space," Wise said. "When I was considering a return to private practice, it made perfect sense to join Crowell and work with a collaborative and practical group of lawyers to support companies at the forefront of new technologies."

Prior to joining Microsoft, Wise was in private practice at Kelley Drye & Warren and Hughes Hubbard & Reed where he was a member of the International Trade teams.

"Denver is a magnet for companies in the emerging technologies space and Scott's arrival allows us to truly meet the moment with support for clients as they seek to grow their footprint and navigate the ever-changing landscape of trade regulations," said Andrea Surratt , managing partner of the firm's Denver office.

Wise earned his law degree from American University Washington College of Law, a master of laws degree from Georgetown University Law Center, and his bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma.

Crowell & Moring is an international law firm with operations in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia. Drawing on significant government, business, industry, and legal experience, the firm helps clients capitalize on opportunities and provides creative solutions to complex regulatory and policy, litigation, transactional, and intellectual property issues. The firm is consistently recognized for its commitment to pro bono service, as well as its comprehensive programs and initiatives to advance the professional and personal development of all members of the Crowell community.

