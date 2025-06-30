403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan, U.S. Near Finalizing Trade Deal
(MENAFN) Islamabad and Washington are on track to finalize a trade agreement as soon as next week, according to Pakistan's Finance Ministry.
During virtual talks on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to conclude ongoing trade negotiations within the coming week, the ministry confirmed in a statement.
The partnership is expected to focus on "strategic and investment interests" and will eventually cover areas of mutual benefit.
In April, the Trump administration had imposed a 29% "reciprocal" tariff on Pakistan, a measure that was later suspended for 90 days.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which they addressed regional security and trade issues.
The office of Prime Minister Sharif stated, Sharif and Rubio "agreed to continue working closely to strengthen Pakistan-US relations particularly through enhanced trade."
The United States remains the largest market for Pakistani goods, with bilateral trade valued at approximately $7.3 billion annually.
US President Donald Trump has frequently pointed to his success in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May, facilitated by trade agreements, and has been optimistic about future trade deals with both nations.
Last week, President Trump welcomed Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to the White House.
During virtual talks on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to conclude ongoing trade negotiations within the coming week, the ministry confirmed in a statement.
The partnership is expected to focus on "strategic and investment interests" and will eventually cover areas of mutual benefit.
In April, the Trump administration had imposed a 29% "reciprocal" tariff on Pakistan, a measure that was later suspended for 90 days.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which they addressed regional security and trade issues.
The office of Prime Minister Sharif stated, Sharif and Rubio "agreed to continue working closely to strengthen Pakistan-US relations particularly through enhanced trade."
The United States remains the largest market for Pakistani goods, with bilateral trade valued at approximately $7.3 billion annually.
US President Donald Trump has frequently pointed to his success in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May, facilitated by trade agreements, and has been optimistic about future trade deals with both nations.
Last week, President Trump welcomed Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to the White House.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment