Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thailand's Economy Dip in May on Faltering Tourism, Manufacturing

Thailand's Economy Dip in May on Faltering Tourism, Manufacturing


2025-06-30 08:35:09
(MENAFN) Thailand's economy showed signs of slowing down in May, according to the Bank of Thailand, as tourism and manufacturing activities faltered despite a strong performance in exports.

The central bank reported a dip in both foreign tourist spending and arrivals, especially from long-distance markets. However, short-haul tourism, notably from China, Malaysia, and Japan, saw a modest uptick.

Manufacturing output also contracted, primarily due to previous stockpiling and a brief shutdown of an oil refinery for maintenance, explained Pranee Sutthasri, Senior Director at the Bank of Thailand.

On a positive note, the automotive industry displayed recovery signs, with increased production and rising sales of passenger cars, Pranee revealed during a press briefing.

Private consumption held steady, bolstered by higher spending on durable goods, although service-related expenditures dropped due to weaker tourist activity, Pranee added.

Thailand's merchandise exports surged, largely driven by robust global demand for electronics, especially those utilized in data centers. The surge was also supported by a rush to ship goods before U.S. tariff deadlines, the central bank said.

Inflationary pressures remained under control, with headline inflation dipping into negative territory, primarily due to falling fresh food prices. Meanwhile, core inflation edged slightly higher, attributed to rising costs of prepared food.

MENAFN30062025000045017169ID1109741415

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search