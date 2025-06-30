Revolution Medicines And Summit Therapeutics Enter Into Clinical Collaboration To Evaluate Combinations Of Three RAS(ON) Inhibitors With Ivonescimab In RAS Mutant Tumors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and MIAMI, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers and Summit Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMMT), a biopharmaceutical oncology company focused on patient-friendly medicinal therapies intended to improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious unmet medical needs, today announced the companies have entered into a clinical collaboration in multiple solid tumor settings to evaluate the safety and efficacy of each of Revolution Medicines' clinical-stage RAS(ON) inhibitors, including the multi-selective inhibitor daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), G12D-selective inhibitor zoldonrasib (RMC-9805) and G12C-selective inhibitor elironrasib (RMC-6291), in combination with Summit Therapeutics' ivonescimab, a PD-1 / VEGF bispecific antibody.

“We've disclosed promising initial evidence that each of daraxonrasib and elironrasib can deliver additive antitumor activity safely when combined with a PD-1 antibody in first-line treatment of patients with RAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer,” said Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Revolution Medicines.“Combinations with novel PD-1 bispecific inhibitors could unlock further therapeutic potential. We are eager to evaluate combinations of investigational drugs from our RAS(ON) inhibitor portfolio with ivonescimab, an advanced PD-1 / VEGF bispecific inhibitor with a differentiated profile, in a range of common RAS mutant cancers.”

The clinical collaboration aims to evaluate these combinations across three priority tumor types including RAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and colorectal cancer (CRC). Under the terms of the agreement, Summit Therapeutics will supply ivonescimab for clinical research and Revolution Medicines will be the study sponsor. Each company will retain commercial rights to their respective compounds, and the agreement is mutually non-exclusive.

“We're thrilled to partner with Revolution Medicines to evaluate in a clinical setting how our highly promising ivonescimab combined with their compelling RAS(ON) inhibitors could potentially improve outcomes for patients with lung and gastrointestinal cancers,” said Robert W. Duggan, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Maky Zanganeh, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit Therapeutics.“As we continue to rapidly advance the development of ivonescimab across non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors, we believe that it is critically important to combine ivonescimab with some of the most promising medicines and drug candidates as we seek to provide innovative therapy options to patients facing high unmet needs.”

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company's R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company's RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; and zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. The company anticipates that RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, will be its next RAS(ON) inhibitor to enter clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company's pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Summit Therapeutics, Inc.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical oncology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of patient-, physician-, caregiver- and societal-friendly medicinal therapies intended to improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious unmet medical needs.

Summit was founded in 2003 and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (symbol“SMMT”). It is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has additional offices in Menlo Park, California, and Oxford, UK.

For more information, please visit and follow us on X @SMMT_TX.

Revolution Medicines Forward Looking Statements

Summit Forward-looking Statements

