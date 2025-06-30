403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Middle East and Global leaders appointed at Strategy&
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; 30 June 2025 – Jad Hajj has been appointed as the new Leader for Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network, marking a key milestone in the firm’s leadership evolution.
Jad has assumed this leadership role and is now officially part of the fi’m’s leadership team. As a Partner and the former head of the re’ion’s Technology, Media, Telecommunications, and Digital practice, Jad brings extensive expertise and a strong track record of advancing th’ firm’s growth.
“Jad’s appointment marks an exciting next chapter for Strategy& in the Middle East. He brings the right blend of experience, sector insight, and a strong focus on client outcomes. Under his leadership, I am confident we will continue to expand our regional capabilities and help our clients navigate complex and impactful transformations,” said Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner.
Jad takes over from George Sarraf, who was appointed in 2018 and played a pivotal role in the growth and institutional development of the Strategy& business in the Middle East. In turn, George will assume his new role as the Global Strategy& Leader in July 2025, while continuing to engage with clients in the region.
,” said Damir Maras, Global Advisory Leader, PwC.
Active in the Middle East since the 1970s, Strategy& was the first global management consulting firm to open offices in 1993, starting in Abu Dhabi, followed by Dubai, Beirut, Riyadh, Cairo, and Doha. With over 900 employees, Strategy& brings deep expertise to enable transformative impact for clients in the region across multiple sectors and industries including Consumer and Retail, Culture and Entertainment, Energy, Resources, and Sustainability, Government and Public Sector, Health, Multisector Investment, Real Estate, Technology and Digital Services, Travel and Tourism.
Jad has assumed this leadership role and is now officially part of the fi’m’s leadership team. As a Partner and the former head of the re’ion’s Technology, Media, Telecommunications, and Digital practice, Jad brings extensive expertise and a strong track record of advancing th’ firm’s growth.
“Jad’s appointment marks an exciting next chapter for Strategy& in the Middle East. He brings the right blend of experience, sector insight, and a strong focus on client outcomes. Under his leadership, I am confident we will continue to expand our regional capabilities and help our clients navigate complex and impactful transformations,” said Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner.
Jad takes over from George Sarraf, who was appointed in 2018 and played a pivotal role in the growth and institutional development of the Strategy& business in the Middle East. In turn, George will assume his new role as the Global Strategy& Leader in July 2025, while continuing to engage with clients in the region.
,” said Damir Maras, Global Advisory Leader, PwC.
Active in the Middle East since the 1970s, Strategy& was the first global management consulting firm to open offices in 1993, starting in Abu Dhabi, followed by Dubai, Beirut, Riyadh, Cairo, and Doha. With over 900 employees, Strategy& brings deep expertise to enable transformative impact for clients in the region across multiple sectors and industries including Consumer and Retail, Culture and Entertainment, Energy, Resources, and Sustainability, Government and Public Sector, Health, Multisector Investment, Real Estate, Technology and Digital Services, Travel and Tourism.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment