China Refutes Claims of Trump’s Invitation to Military Parade
(MENAFN) China’s Foreign Ministry responded Monday to rumors claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump would be invited to a military parade in Beijing later this year, stating it had “no information” regarding such reports, according to state media.
On Sunday, media reported that China was planning to extend an invitation to Trump for a military display at Tiananmen Square on September 3, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
When asked about the claim, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ming said during a press briefing in Beijing, “Regarding the specific question you mentioned, I currently do not have any information to provide.”
In China, World War II is referred to as the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, as well as the World Anti-Fascist War.
Trump, known for his enthusiasm for military displays, had previously organized a similar parade in Washington earlier this month—marking the first such event in the U.S. capital since 1991.
In addition, media reported that the U.S. has suggested Chinese President Xi Jinping visit America in September during the UN General Assembly in New York. Washington has yet to respond to this proposal.
Meanwhile, media reported over the weekend that U.S. officials are preparing for Trump’s potential visit to China later this year, which could involve a delegation of top CEOs.
The recent diplomatic exchanges between the two nations have been accompanied by a new trade deal framework, confirmed last week after multiple rounds of negotiations in Geneva and London.
