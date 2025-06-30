Future Electronics Recognized As Vishay 2024 Semiconductor Distributor Of The Year At EDS Summit

MENAFN - GetNews)



Future Electronics has been honored with Vishay's 2024 Semiconductor Distributor of the Year award at the EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, recognizing the company's outstanding contributions to semiconductor distribution and its strong partnership with Vishay.

The award was presented by Bill Boldt, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Vishay, to the Future Electronics' team members, including Ian Manzano, Salvatore Pepe, Marco Russo, Anthony Alberga, Karim Yasmine, Domenica Cioffi, and Bobby Kirilidis. This recognition underscores the strength of the partnership between the two organizations and their shared dedication to delivering innovative solutions and outstanding service to customers worldwide.

“Semiconductors are the backbone of the entire electronics components ecosystem,” said Anthony Alberga, Corporate Vice President of Marketing at Future Electronics.“Our longstanding partnership with Vishay has allowed us to build significant market share and deliver cutting-edge products to our customers. Together, we've established a strategic position in the industry, and we look forward to continuing this trajectory of mutual success.”

This award further solidifies Future Electronics' reputation as a global leader in distribution, trusted by top manufacturers like Vishay to champion their technologies and provide best-in-class support to the marketplace.

Vishay is one of the world's most trusted manufacturers of electronic components, producing the essential semiconductors and passive components that power modern technology across automotive, industrial, telecommunications, and medical applications.

This award marks the third of eight honors Future Electronics received at EDS 2025, where the company participated as a Silver Sponsor. The annual summit brings together leading manufacturers and distributors in the electronics industry for strategic meetings and partnership development.

Future Electronics continues to strengthen its position as a leader in semiconductor distribution through strategic partnerships with top manufacturers like Vishay. The company's participation at EDS 2025 included meetings with key suppliers and customers to develop new opportunities for growth and innovation in the electronics components market.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®.