Fliphtml5 Launches An AI Portfolio Creator To Make Professional Portfolios

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 30, 2025 1:03 am - FlipHTML5's AI portfolio creator simplifies the process of building professional portfolios. It leverages advanced AI technology to transform text prompts into visually appealing and functional portfolios tailored to user specifications.

A portfolio is one of the essential materials for businesses and individuals to showcase offerings, skills, and achievements. However, the creation process often demands expertise in graphic design, content development, and significant time investment, which may pose challenges for people, especially those without prior design experience. FlipHTML5, an online content creation platform, steps in with its AI portfolio creator (, helping users create professional, attractive portfolios with minimal time and effort.

FlipHTML5 offers two flexible methods for AI portfolio generation. Users input a topic and a brief description of the portfolio they want to create. They can mention the main content, target audience, writing style, and tone of voice. Then the AI portfolio creator generates a portfolio from a broad concept while adhering to users' requirements. This option is useful when users don't have specific content in mind but just a vague idea of how they want the portfolio to be. Alternatively, users provide a detailed content guideline that includes markdown-supported text and specific images. In this way, the AI constructs a portfolio based on the submitted material.

In addition to entering prompts into a text box, users have the flexibility to choose their preferred page size, like A4, Letter, Tabloid, and others. FlipHTML5 also allows them to input custom dimensions of book pages. If users want to present their brand colors in portfolios, they are able to add up to 3 colors that the AI portfolio creator will incorporate into the design. The versatile tool supports 30 languages, enabling users to create multilingual portfolios and reach global clients easily.

Generated portfolios feature engaging elements like realistic page-turning animations with accompanying sound effects, enhancing visual appeal and reader interaction. Users can share them via the automatically generated link or the QR code. Furthermore, the AI portfolio creator allows them to customize the content using a built-in multimedia editor, such as changing the text, font style, color, or overall theme, replacing images, inserting videos, and adding a clickable button.

"We aim to assist everyone in presenting their work, expertise, and achievements with high quality and appeal. Our AI portfolio creator is one more step toward this mission, which eases the portfolio creation process of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

For more information about the AI portfolio creator, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an online content creation platform for generating interactive digital publications, including magazines, catalogs, portfolios, and more. Global users, ranging from companies to marketers and graphic designers, use robust features to generate high-quality, engaging content for various purposes. FlipHTML5 tries to integrate AI to further streamline users' workflow and enhance their efficiency.