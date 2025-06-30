Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Korea, Singapore Form Strategic Partnership

2025-06-30 03:52:34
(MENAFN) South Korea and Singapore have committed to forming a “strategic partnership” aimed at reinforcing peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, according to a news agency on Monday.

This agreement emerged during a phone call between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Marking their inaugural official communication since Lee took office earlier this month, the two leaders pledged to strengthen their bilateral relationship across multiple sectors.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

"They agreed to deepen strategic cooperation in a comprehensive area, including peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and future growth sectors, such as artificial intelligence and digital," stated South Korea’s presidential office.

President Lee conveyed his anticipation for Wong’s attendance at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to take place in Gyeongju, South Korea, later this year.

Prime Minister Wong responded by wishing the summit success and expressing his desire for ongoing high-level dialogues.

