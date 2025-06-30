Regensburg Netz Gmbh Launches Six-Year Grid Expansion With Corinex Solutions For Grid Visibility

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The aim of the partnership is to build a powerful communications network for connecting smart meters. Over the next six years, Corinex's BPL technology will be rolled out across the entire grid. This represents a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the electricity network and will enhance both efficiency and grid visibility.

Rethinking Energy with BPL Technology

At the heart of the grid digitalization lies Corinex's advanced BPL technology. This state-of-the-art communication solution uses the existing power grid to transmit data at high speeds-without requiring additional telecommunications infrastructure in the low-voltage grid. With real-time data transmission capabilities, BPL plays a central role in the development of smart grids by providing the communications foundation for real-time monitoring and control in the low-voltage network.

Integrating advanced technologies for the modernization and digitalization of the grid will significantly boost operational efficiency in Regensburg and the surrounding region. The near real-time grid visibility and control enabled by Corinex's solutions allow Regensburg Netz GmbH to optimize energy distribution and enhance grid resilience. This improved visibility helps meet growing demands from the integration of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources into the existing power grid. It is a key enabler of future grid flexibility, supporting better load balancing and reducing the risk of outages through the future controllability of flexible loads and distributed generation.

Pilot Project Successfully Completed – Next Phase Underway

Following the successful completion of the pilot project in May 2025, Regensburg Netz GmbH is now preparing for the next phase of implementation. The pilot project confirmed the performance and practical applicability of Corinex's BPL solution and underscored its suitability for large-scale deployment. Based on these positive results, the grid operator in Regensburg is now moving forward with confidence into the full rollout phase.

Benefits for Grid Operators and Consumers

For Regensburg Netz GmbH, the integration of Corinex's BPL technology brings a significant improvement in grid visibility-through real-time insights into the entire network. The system's advanced sensor functions-including voltage monitoring, temperature measurement, and harmonic analysis-enable grid optimization, fast fault detection, and more efficient load management. With the increasing number of electric vehicles and decentralized generation systems, this infrastructure is critical to the grid's stability and efficiency.

Environmental Impact and Long-Term Outlook

The project aligns with Regensburg's commitment to reducing CO2 emissions and optimizing energy consumption. With the rising number of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources on the grid, the city's BPL-based smart meters enable better load management, reduced energy losses, and a more flexible, cleaner electricity network. This forward-looking strategy directly supports the achievement of the city's climate goals.

Project Timeline and Outlook

The smart meter rollout will be implemented in stages-starting with the recently completed pilot installation and continuing with a citywide deployment to be completed by 2030. This phased approach ensures that the technology integrates smoothly into the existing energy infrastructure, minimizing disruptions for utilities and households.

About Corinex

Corinex is a global leader in broadband over power line (BPL) technology, specializing in solutions for grid visibility and flexibility. Leveraging the G.hn standard, Corinex enables utilities to transmit high-speed data over existing power lines, reducing the need for extensive telecom infrastructure. Its solutions are deployed in large-scale projects across Europe to support the integration of renewable energy and the growing demand for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

About Regensburg Netz GmbH

Regensburg Netz GmbH operates the electricity and gas grids for Regensburg and the surrounding region, ensuring reliable energy supply for over 250,000 people. As a subsidiary of REWAG Regensburger Energie- und Wasserversorgung AG & Co. KG , the company has played a key role in the region's energy infrastructure since its founding in 2006.

In line with the energy transition, Regensburg Netz GmbH is investing heavily in sustainable and intelligent networks to address the challenges of integrating renewable energy and rising e-mobility. Collaborations with research institutions also drive innovation to ensure the network meets future demands.

Ensuring supply security remains one of the top priorities, reflecting the company's commitment to improving quality of life and supporting the economic strength of Regensburg and its region.

