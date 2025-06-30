Top Picks: Lava Storm Play, Iqoo Z10 Lite And More Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 10,000

With numerous new phones launching every month, finding the right device for your specific use case can become a daunting task. To simplify the buying decision, we have compiled a list of the best phones one can consider under the Rs 10,000 price point, covering all the latest releases.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India in June 2025:

Lava Storm Play:

The Lava Storm Play features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, coupled with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, with support for expandable storage via a micro SD card slot.

It comes with a 50MP Sony IMX752 primary shooter and a 2MP secondary sensor. There is also an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G:

The iQOO Z10 Lite features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor and is paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage with a 1TB external storage option via a microSD card slot.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired fast charging.

On the optics front, the Z10 Lite comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 5MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Samsung M06 5G:

The Samsung M06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with 800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 processor and is paired with the Arm Mali G57 MC2 GPU. It is coupled with 4/6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

On the optics front, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single bottom-firing speaker. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging (no charger inside the box).

Infinix Hot 50 5G:

The Infinix Hot 50 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which comes with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU support. It comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also support for up to 1TB of external storage via a micro SD card slot.

The phone comes with a 48MP primary Sony IMX582 primary shooter and an 8MP front-facing shooter. The phone runs on Infinix XOS 14.5 based on Android 14. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W wired fast charging.