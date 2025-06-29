403
Ukraine Claims F-16 Fighter Jet Downed, Pilot Killed in Russian Strike
(MENAFN) Ukraine reported on Sunday that an F-16 fighter jet was lost, and its pilot killed during an overnight Russian airstrike targeting the central Cherkasy region. The strike also injured six civilians.
According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the pilot died while defending against the assault, which involved a massive barrage of 477 drones and 60 missiles launched by Russia. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 211 drones and 38 missiles during the attack.
“The pilot used the entire complex of on-board weapons and shot down seven (Russian) air targets,” the military statement detailed, noting that the fighter sustained damage in the clash.
The statement added that the pilot steered the crippled jet away from populated areas but was unable to eject safely in time.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the loss of the F-16 and its pilot on X, saying, “I have instructed that all the circumstances of his death be investigated. Ukrainian aviation is heroically protecting our skies.”
Highlighting the persistent threat, Zelenskyy warned that Russia “will not stop” as long as it maintains the capacity to launch large-scale strikes against Ukraine. He reiterated Kyiv’s urgent demand for intensified pressure on Moscow to halt the conflict and emphasized the critical need to bolster air defense systems.
“Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense — the thing that best protects lives. These are American systems, which we are ready to buy. We count on leadership, political will, and the support of the United States, Europe, and all our partners,” Zelenskyy stressed.
In a related development, Cherkasy Governor Ihor Taburets reported on Telegram that six individuals were wounded during the overnight airstrike in the city of Smila. The attack caused damage to three nine-story residential buildings and a local college.
Taburets confirmed that emergency services are actively responding, with an operational headquarters set up to manage the aftermath.
“An examination is currently underway. Based on the results, we will know the final extent of the damage,” he stated.
Russian officials have yet to issue a response regarding the attack or Ukraine’s claims.
