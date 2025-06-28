'Burning Smell' In Cabin, Chennai-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Mumbai
The aircraft, however, landed back safely, Air India said in a statement.
“Air India flight AI 639, operating from Mumbai to Chennai, on Friday, June 27, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a burning smell in the cabin,” the airline said in a statement.
The flight landed“safely” back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated, Air India said without giving specific details.
The airline further said its ground teams in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption.
