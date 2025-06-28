UAE Diplomat Calls On Iran To Rebuild 'Damaged Trust' With Gulf Countries

UAE diplomat Anwar Gargash Saturday said that Iran must rebuild trust with other Gulf countries, days after Tehran sent missiles to the Al Udeid military base in Qatar.

In a comment on X, the UAE President's advisor said that the nations in the region had taken a stance against the Israeli war on Iran , "working through all international platforms to de-escalate the situation and calling for a resolution of outstanding issues - chief among them the nuclear file - through political means."

Despite this, he added that Iran "targeted the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar, an act that affects us all."

He said, "The Gulf states took a strong and impactful stance against the Israeli war on Iran, Today, as we turn the page on the war, Tehran remains required to rebuild trust with its Gulf neighbors, having damaged it through this aggression."

Iran launched a retaliatory strike on June 23 aimed at the United States' Al Udeid military base in Qatar, the largest US military facility in the Middle East.

Qatar said it had successfully intercepted the attack, which it called a "flagrant violation" of sovereignty and said it reserved the right to respond.

No casualties were reported at the base, a US official said.

US President Donald Trump dismissed the attack as "very weak."

He said Iran gave "early notice" of the strike, thanking the Islamic republic for the move that "made it possible for no lives to be lost, nobody to be injured."

"Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region , and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

(With inputs from AFP)