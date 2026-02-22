403
Former PM Johnson Calls for Immediate Deployment of UK Troops to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for the immediate deployment of non-combat troops to Ukraine, arguing that it could “flip a switch” in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mind, according to reports.
In an exclusive interview on Sunday with a major broadcaster alongside former Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Johnson suggested sending personnel to peaceful areas of Ukraine in non-fighting roles.
He said, “If we can have a plan for boots on the ground after the war, after Putin has condescended to have a ceasefire, then why not do it now?”
The UK government is reportedly coordinating with allies to form a “coalition of the willing” to provide forces for maintaining peace and stability in Ukraine, though only contingent on a formal deal to end the conflict.
Speaking just days ahead of the war’s fourth anniversary, Johnson — who was prime minister when Russia invaded — also remarked that the conflict might have been avoided if Western nations had taken Putin’s growing aggression and the 2014 annexation of Crimea more seriously.
Johnson and Sir Tony recalled the early moments of the invasion on 24 February 2022 and the initial decisions to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Despite significant UK assistance, they noted that Western allies had often been slow and cautious in delivering support to Ukraine.
Over the past four years, the allies have frequently taken months to approve weapons requested by Zelensky. Sir Tony described this method as “incrementalism,” noting that Ukraine found the approach “too slow and it's deeply frustrating — these tensions have existed all the way through.”
