Bhagyashree Wishes Son Abhimanyu On Birthday With His Cutest Unseen Pictures

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree on Sunday penned an emotional birthday note for her son Abhimanyu, saying he changed her world, further sharing a string of beautiful memories from his 'childhood to adulthood.'

Sharing a series of unseen pictures, she wrote,“You changed my world!

Gift wrapped with love, my dreams, my world... you are my sonshine.

From that little bundle of joy that I could call my own, to the handsome, gifted, steadfast pillar of strength that we can confidently lean on... I smile as I recount that journey.

Each of these photographs hold a special memory. @abhimanyud may God's light always shine on you bright.

Happy Birthday.”

The first picture shows Bhagyashree cradling her newborn son in her arms, as he is wrapped in a striped blanket. Another picture features a birthday celebration from his childhood days, with little Abhimanyu dressed in a bow tie as he cuts a cake with his parents. A childhood picture shows him sitting innocently with a toy in hand, while another click captures him with face paint, dated 1996, reflecting on his playful and fun school days. Another recent picture features the mother-son duo dressed in black, posing for the camera.

Talking about Bhagyashree, the actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 1989 blockbuster 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. She belongs to a royal Patvardhan family of Sangli, making her the Princess of Sangli in Maharashtra.

At the peak of her career, Bhagyashree chose to marry businessman Himalay Dasani in 1990 and stepped away from the entertainment world to focus on family life. She had reportedly set a condition that she would only sign films if her husband Himalay played the lead opposite her. Unfortunately, her decision did not give her the desired success at the box office.

The couple welcomed their son Abhimanyu Dasani in 1990 and daughter Avantika Dasani in 1995. Abhimanyu made his acting debut with 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' in 2018 and later appeared in films such as 'Nikamma'. Avantika, on the other hand, stepped into acting with the web series 'Mithya'.

In recent years, Bhagyashree returned to the entertainment industry and was seen participating in the reality show 'Smart Jodi' alongside her husband Himalay. She is next set to appear in Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that is scheduled to be released on May 1.

–IANS

