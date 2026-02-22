403
Trump Set for China Visit Next Month
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is set to embark on a three-day state visit to China beginning March 31, a White House official confirmed Friday, with trade negotiations expected to dominate the agenda.
The visit, concluding April 2, comes as Trump seeks to reset economic relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid mounting pressure on his trade strategy. A White House official offered no further details beyond confirming the trip's timeline.
The announcement arrives on the heels of a significant legal setback for the administration. The Supreme Court struck down Trump's sweeping global tariff campaign Friday — the cornerstone mechanism he has wielded to pressure foreign governments into renegotiating trade agreements with Washington.
The ruling deals a severe blow to Trump's leverage heading into what is shaping up to be one of the most consequential diplomatic meetings of his presidency. With his primary economic weapon now dismantled by the nation's highest court, analysts will be watching closely to see what bargaining tools the president brings to Beijing.
