Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Assam CM Promises Fast-Track Courts If Re-Elected

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 22 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that if he returns to power, the state government would consider setting up fast-track courts based on public opinion in the probe related to death of Zubeen Garg, that has drawn widespread public attention.

Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister made the remark while responding to questions related to the investigation into the alleged death case linked to popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, an issue that has sparked intense public debate and emotional reactions across the state.

"If I become Chief Minister again in 2026, we will form fast-track courts as per the advice and expectations of the people," Sarma said, stressing that timely justice is crucial in sensitive cases that affect public sentiment.

The Chief Minister said his government is aware of the strong emotions associated with the case and assured that the law would take its own course.

He added that the administration remains committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in investigations, while also respecting legal procedures.

The case involving Zubeen Garg has remained in public discourse for several months, with various organisations, fans, and civil society groups demanding speedy justice and clarity.

Protest demonstrations and appeals on social media have called for swift action, citing the cultural significance of the singer and the emotional bond he shares with the people of Assam. Zubeen Garg, one of Assam's most celebrated cultural icons, has a massive following across generations.

Any incident associated with him tends to evoke strong reactions, making the matter socially and politically sensitive.

The alleged death-related investigation has therefore remained under close public scrutiny.

Sarma said that public confidence in the justice delivery system is essential and reiterated that his government would not shy away from structural reforms if required.

"Fast-track courts can play an important role in delivering justice within a fixed time frame, especially in cases that deeply concern society," he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people to maintain peace and trust the legal system, stating that speculation and misinformation could hamper the investigation process. Zubeen Garg died in a sea outing in Singapore on September 19 last year.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Assam government accused four people including the singer's manager, bandmates and a festival organiser for killing Garg.

The issue is expected to continue resonating in Assam's political discourse, especially as the state moves closer to the Assembly elections, with demands for fast-track Court proceedings in Zubeen Garg death is gaining momentum.