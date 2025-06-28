To Decongest Shimla, Cabinet Permits Shifting Of Tourism Office To Dharamsala

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, June 28 (IANS) To decongest the Himachal Pradesh capital, the Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Saturday gave permission to shift the office of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to Dharamsala, some 250 km from here.

The government said the decision aligned with the declaration of Kangra as the 'Tourism Capital' of the state and aims to help decongest Shimla city.

The Cabinet also approved the reclassification of pay matrix Level II posts from Group B to Group C.

With this decision, only bonafide Himachali candidates will be eligible to apply for these reclassified Group C posts.

Earlier, these posts were categorized under Group B, and the recruitment was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, which allowed applicants from across the country.

Post-reclassification, the recruitment process will be handled by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog in accordance with the procedures applicable to Group C positions.

It also approved to enhance the honorarium of multi-task workers of the Public Works Department from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,500 per month, benefitting 5,000 workers.

The Cabinet also decided to introduce a milk incentive scheme for farmers supplying milk to eligible non-government dairy cooperative societies, under which a subsidy of Rs 3 per litre will be provided to producers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

It decided to create and fill 101 posts of various categories in Police Lines of district police of Dehra.

To encourage self-employment and reduce dependence on conventional energy sources, the Cabinet approved the provision of interest subsidies for the establishment of solar power projects.

Under this initiative, a 5 per cent interest subsidy will be provided for solar projects ranging from 100 KW to 1 MW in tribal areas, while a 4 per cent subsidy will be extended for projects with capacities between 250 KW and 2 MW in non-tribal regions.

It also approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between HIMURJA and selected gram panchayats for the installation of 500 KW solar power plants in 100 panchayats under the Green Panchayat Scheme.

Each project is expected to generate revenue of approximately Rs 25 lakh per month. A total of 30 per cent of the earnings will go to HIMURJA, while 20 per cent to the government and 40 per cent to the respective gram panchayats.

An additional 10 per cent share will be allocated to the specific gram panchayat for the welfare of orphans and widows. Also the Emergency Response Centre in each 3,645 panchayats got the Cabinet approval to ensure effective response in the event of natural disasters to save the human lives and properties.