Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Trump Declares Ceasing All Trade Talks with Canada

2025-06-28 03:06:53
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared Friday that the United States is immediately ceasing all trade negotiations with Canada in retaliation for Ottawa's decision to impose a digital services tax targeting American tech giants.

Trump said in a social media post that Canada’s newly announced digital services tax on American tech firms amounts to a direct and blatant attack on the United States.

“Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately,” he added.

The president warned that the U.S. would outline retaliatory tariffs on Canadian businesses within the next week. He also accused Canada of mimicking the European Union by adopting a similar digital tax framework.

The move adds to the growing list of disrupted trade talks as the U.S. faces a looming self-imposed deadline of July 9 to conclude negotiations with multiple international partners.

Despite the escalating tension, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday that Trump retains the authority to extend the deadline if necessary.

